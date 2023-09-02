What's new

Manipur: Meitei lawyer’s home vandalised for representing Kuki professor Kham Khan

hatehs

hatehs

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Mar 10, 2023
Messages
1,155
Reaction score
-2
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada

Manipur: Meitei lawyer’s home vandalised for representing Kuki professor Kham Khan​

MAKTOOB STAFF
IMG_2068-1024x576.png
Kham Khan Suan Hausing
The home of an advocate belonging to the Meitei community was vandalised on Friday by a mob in Manipur for representing political scientist Kham Khan Suan Hausing, a Kuki scholar, in a case in the High Court.
The assailants ransacked the home of the advocate, Soiraisham Chitaranjan and dispersed after the police came to contain the situation, Scroll reported.

Speaking to reporters at Manipur Press Club, Chitaranjan claimed that his role had been limited to just filing documents and senior lawyer Anand Grover was handling the case.
“In connection with a case involving his client (Kham Khan Saun Hausing), Advocate Anand Grover was instructed by the Supreme Court to go to the High Court of Manipur and seek legal help. A member of the Manipur High Court Bar Association should assist Advocate Anand Grover when he appeared before the High Court. In Manipur, Advocate Anand Grover knows only me and my friend Advocate Chongtham Victor. When Anand Grover requested me to assist him in fighting the case, I declined the request. As he insisted on only filing the documents, I filed the documents sent by him at the Court out of courtesy”, Chittaranjan said.

Meanwhile, Chitaranjan along with two other advocates withdrew themselves from appearing for Hausing, citing “certain personal difficulties.”

maktoobmedia.com

Manipur: Meitei lawyer’s home vandalised for representing Kuki professor Kham Khan

The home of an advocate belonging to the Meitei community was vandalised on Friday by a mob in Manipur for representing political scientist Kham Khan Suan Hausing, a Kuki scholar, in a case in the High Court.
maktoobmedia.com maktoobmedia.com
 

Similar threads

hatehs
Hyderabad University Professor, Two Kuki Activists Have Cases Filed Against Them By Indian Court for Speaking to Media About Manipur Genocide
Replies
0
Views
90
hatehs
hatehs
hatehs
The return of Meitei Hindu insurgents marks a new turn in Manipur conflict
Replies
1
Views
19
Bilal9
Bilal9
beijingwalker
India's state of violence
Replies
1
Views
115
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
hatehs
Manipur - BJP Government Registers Case Against Fact-Finding Team Which Said Violence Was 'State-Sponsored'
Replies
0
Views
110
hatehs
hatehs
A
France and EU highlighted lack of Democracy and Human Rights in India
Replies
9
Views
171
pallab hazarika
P

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom