Manipur: Meitei lawyer’s home vandalised for representing Kuki professor Kham Khan​

Manipur: Meitei lawyer’s home vandalised for representing Kuki professor Kham KhanMAKTOOB STAFF
The home of an advocate belonging to the Meitei community was vandalised on Friday by a mob in Manipur for representing political scientist Kham Khan Suan Hausing, a Kuki scholar, in a case in the High Court.
The assailants ransacked the home of the advocate, Soiraisham Chitaranjan and dispersed after the police came to contain the situation, Scroll reported.
Speaking to reporters at Manipur Press Club, Chitaranjan claimed that his role had been limited to just filing documents and senior lawyer Anand Grover was handling the case.
“In connection with a case involving his client (Kham Khan Saun Hausing), Advocate Anand Grover was instructed by the Supreme Court to go to the High Court of Manipur and seek legal help. A member of the Manipur High Court Bar Association should assist Advocate Anand Grover when he appeared before the High Court. In Manipur, Advocate Anand Grover knows only me and my friend Advocate Chongtham Victor. When Anand Grover requested me to assist him in fighting the case, I declined the request. As he insisted on only filing the documents, I filed the documents sent by him at the Court out of courtesy”, Chittaranjan said.
Meanwhile, Chitaranjan along with two other advocates withdrew themselves from appearing for Hausing, citing “certain personal difficulties.”
