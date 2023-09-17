Manipur: Indian Army Jawan from minority community on leave in his home state abducted and murdered by Meitei Hindus

Miscreants abduct DSC personnel​

A personnel of the defence service corps of Leimakhong was reportedly abducted from his residence in Imphal West early Saturday.ByIFP BureauUPDATED 16 SEPT 2023, 11:44 PMMiscreants allegedly abducted a central force (defense service corps) personnel of Leimakhong from his residence Neikailong, Imphal West on Saturday.The jawan has been identified as one Serto Thangthang Kom, 43, son of Serto Aphun of Litan, Chandel district, presently staying near Seventh Days Adventist Church near Neikailong, Imphal West.Eyewitness reported that he was abducted by at least three persons coming in a white car around 10.15 am. A case has been registered at Lamphel police station for further investigation.Thangthang after taking voluntary retirement from 8th Assam Regiment, Leimakhong, was re-engaged at the Defense Service Corps at Leimakhong. He was on leave from his duty and was to join on Monday.Somiwon Kom, wife of Thangthang, said that her family has been living in the said area so that they could send their two children to school. She appealed to release her husband on humanitarian grounds.President of Kom Union Manipur (KUM), Serto Ahou Kom said the Kom community has been surviving as one of the minority communities in Manipur.Unfortunately, many communities are suspecting that Kom is involved in the present crisis, he said. Kom is a peace loving community and it is not involved or siding with any community, he added. He further appealed to release Thangthang, pointing out that misunderstandings can be solved with talks.