What's new

Manipur: How local Muslims are rescuing and saving Kukis and Meiteis alike from violence during organized Hindu pogroms

hatehs

hatehs

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Mar 10, 2023
Messages
789
Reaction score
-2
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
1. The story of Kim (name changed) an 18 year old girl who was kidnapped at an ATM booth and gangraped by a group of Meitei Hindus. While the abductees were planning to kill her, she was able to escape with the help of a Muslim driver.

2. In the village of Kwakta, Muslim households took in refugees from the Meitei community who were escaping the ongoing violence. This was at a time when Muslims were being accused of helping Kukis. Mohammad Yasir recounts how a Meitei Hindu mob attacked him for helping a Kuki coworker, even though he had also helped Meitei Hindus flee the violence too.

3. The Muslim Meetei-Pangal Coordinating Committee was forced by Meitei Hindus to issue a statement advising Pangals (Muslim Meiteis) to stop assisting Kukis in escaping Hindu pogroms, as this was harming "the sentiments of the Meitei community"

4. Comments from Manipur netizens on how Muslims have helped Kukis during the Hindu pogroms:

1690041865423.png
1690041875005.png

1690041887203.png
1690041906809.png

1690041925458.png
 
Both are coming from Myanmar and trying to displace the local native population. Both Muslims and Kukis looted the arms initially and killed the Hindus and retaliation is happening. So global randi- rona of liberals happening - be it NGO or EU. These leeches should be thrown back to their countries.
 
GodToons said:
Both are coming from Myanmar and trying to displace the local native population. Both Muslims and Kukis looted the arms initially and killed the Hindus and retaliation is happening. So global randi- rona of liberals happening - be it NGO or EU. These leeches should be thrown back to their countries.
Click to expand...
Beast from some Central Indian sewer functioning as a makeshift 🛕 deciding that Muslim Meiteis are suddenly not local anymore and demanding their removal.
 
hatehs said:
Beast from some Central Indian sewer functioning as a makeshift 🛕 deciding that Muslim Meiteis are suddenly not local anymore and demanding their removal.
Click to expand...
Oh Shut up you who kidnap the minority underage Hindu girls and convert them and marry them under the grab of religion in your country, Shoo.
 
1690335897018.png

1690335904175.png



Muslims doing relief work in Manipur while r🦍ists like @GodToons trying to come up with fake newj to justify more gangrapes of Kuki women.
 

Similar threads

hatehs
"Meiteis will never have peace until every Kuki is killed." - Popular Hindu Meitei Singer Releases Genocide Song Amidst Pogroms in Manipur
Replies
5
Views
120
iamnobody
iamnobody
hatehs
Manipur: The abandoned villages in the crosshairs of India violence
Replies
0
Views
56
hatehs
hatehs
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
China Behind Manipur Violence
Replies
3
Views
102
DESERT FIGHTER
DESERT FIGHTER
hatehs
Hate Writings - An anthology of radical Hindu literature and poetry instigating and celebrating violence during the 2002 Gujarat Massacre
Replies
0
Views
302
hatehs
hatehs
hatehs
‘I Have A Lot Of Strength In Me:’ Muzaffarnagar Gang-Rape Survivor's 10-Year-Haul For Justice Ends, 2 Convicted
Replies
0
Views
279
hatehs
hatehs

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom