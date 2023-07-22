Manipur: How local Muslims are rescuing and saving Kukis and Meiteis alike from violence during organized Hindu pogroms

hatehs
FULL MEMBER
- Joined
- Mar 10, 2023
- Messages
- 789
- Reaction score
- -2
- Country
- Location
1. The story of Kim (name changed) an 18 year old girl who was kidnapped at an ATM booth and gangraped by a group of Meitei Hindus. While the abductees were planning to kill her, she was able to escape with the help of a Muslim driver.
2. In the village of Kwakta, Muslim households took in refugees from the Meitei community who were escaping the ongoing violence. This was at a time when Muslims were being accused of helping Kukis. Mohammad Yasir recounts how a Meitei Hindu mob attacked him for helping a Kuki coworker, even though he had also helped Meitei Hindus flee the violence too.
3. The Muslim Meetei-Pangal Coordinating Committee was forced by Meitei Hindus to issue a statement advising Pangals (Muslim Meiteis) to stop assisting Kukis in escaping Hindu pogroms, as this was harming "the sentiments of the Meitei community"
4. Comments from Manipur netizens on how Muslims have helped Kukis during the Hindu pogroms:
2. In the village of Kwakta, Muslim households took in refugees from the Meitei community who were escaping the ongoing violence. This was at a time when Muslims were being accused of helping Kukis. Mohammad Yasir recounts how a Meitei Hindu mob attacked him for helping a Kuki coworker, even though he had also helped Meitei Hindus flee the violence too.
3. The Muslim Meetei-Pangal Coordinating Committee was forced by Meitei Hindus to issue a statement advising Pangals (Muslim Meiteis) to stop assisting Kukis in escaping Hindu pogroms, as this was harming "the sentiments of the Meitei community"
4. Comments from Manipur netizens on how Muslims have helped Kukis during the Hindu pogroms: