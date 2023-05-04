What's new

Manipur : Hindu vs Christian civil war

Christian tribes are opposing Schedule Tribe status for Hindu Meitei tribe.

Hindus have been killed by Christian militants. Temples destroyed. Ethnic cleansing of Hindus from Christian majority areas.

Hindu strongman Modi is nowhere to be seen.

organiser.org

Manipur: Backed by churches & militant groups, protest against ST demand of Meitei community turned violent

Miscreants torched houses and attacked people, including women and children, in different areas adjoining the Bishnupur and Churachandpur districts of
organiser.org organiser.org



Christian tribes are opposing Schedule Tribe status for Hindu Meitei tribe.

Hindus have been killed by Christian militants. Temples destroyed. Ethnic cleansing of Hindus from Christian majority areas.

Hindu strongman Modi is nowhere to be seen.
They are in alliance with some very powerful Christians there, some even flipped to the BJP.

Big picture dekho, these random incidents don't matter... emotional fools like Raul Ghandy and IK always lose in politics.. it is a bit of a bloodsport too.. get out of the kitchen if you can't stand the heat.
 
FvSCMgsaQAEHHaa
 
Don't understand. Explain
municipal to state level, bjp has been making inroads in Manipur for years now.. people flipping parties and switching allegiances.

I know of at least one quite prominent family/clan whose younger ones changed sides.
 
municipal to state level, bjp has been making inroads in Manipur for years now.. people flipping parties and switching allegiances.

I know of at least one quite prominent family/clan whose younger ones changed sides.
Yet Hindus are the ones who are getting killed and ethnically cleansed.
 
Hindus have been killed by Christian militants. Temples destroyed.
Christians are claiming that Hindus are killing Christians and that more than 15 churches have been burnt down by Hindus so far:

Screenshot_2023_0504_182824.jpg
 
These riots are weekly events in India now

The hatred and toxicity is flowing

Whilst the main aim of the Hindu extremists is Indian Muslims, really everyone is a target

Sikhs, christians, even other Hindus are becoming annoyed


The population is separating inside India
 
These riots are weekly events in India now

The hatred and toxicity is flowing

Whilst the main aim of the Hindu extremists is Indian Muslims, really everyone is a target

Sikhs, christians, even other Hindus are becoming annoyed


The population is separating inside India
Hindus are getting United and they are becoming aware of what these abrahamic religions teach(calling hindus kafirs or non believers..hell dwellers...sinners...etc etc)...
 
Christian tribes are opposing Schedule Tribe status for Hindu Meitei tribe.

Hindus have been killed by Christian militants. Temples destroyed. Ethnic cleansing of Hindus from Christian majority areas.

Hindu strongman Modi is nowhere to be seen.

organiser.org

Manipur: Backed by churches & militant groups, protest against ST demand of Meitei community turned violent

Miscreants torched houses and attacked people, including women and children, in different areas adjoining the Bishnupur and Churachandpur districts of
organiser.org organiser.org



Where have you got this news man..all over internet it's been reported churches are burning..metei tribe is the majority people in Manipur...hindus constitute more than 50 percent in 4 districts including imphal.
news.sky.com

Churches and homes attacked and set ablaze in India violence

Police responded with several rounds of tear gas and rubber bullets. The army, paramilitary forces and police have come out in large numbers to patrol the affected areas. There have been tensions between different groups in the area for decades.
news.sky.com news.sky.com
 
Hindus are getting United and they are becoming aware of what these abrahamic religions teach(calling hindus kafirs or non believers..hell dwellers...sinners...etc etc)...
One Poojari celebrating the violence and saying Hindoos are uniting while the Poojari OP crying that Christians are the instigators.
 
sure, the BJP is actively involved in the ethnic cleansing of Hindus. :rofl:
Who said they are involved?

But they want Hindus to be attacked by non Hindus. Cuz such incidents consolidate Hindu votes.

Where have you got this news man..all over internet it's been reported churches are burning..metei tribe is the majority people in Manipur...hindus constitute more than 50 percent in 4 districts including imphal.
IT celliya, it's not me your own RSS guys who are saying this.

Manipur: Backed by churches & militant groups, protest against ST demand of Meitei community turned violent......
Speaking to Organiser Weekly, a local of Torbung informed that an armed group of people vandalised and torched around six houses belonging to Meitei Hindu till May 3 at 6 PM.

The miscreants were armed with sophisticated weapons and fired multiple bullets while vandalising the houses. Panickly stricken people left their homes and took shelter in nearby Hindu-dominated area.



Read more at: https://organiser.org/2023/05/04/17...st-status-to-meitei-community-turned-violent/
 
Hindus are getting United and they are becoming aware of what these abrahamic religions teach(calling hindus kafirs or non believers..hell dwellers...sinners...etc etc)...
😂😂😂😂 Now your after christians


Sometimes it's Muslims, then Sikhs, then christians, other times other Hindus


Hindutva is our biggest weapon inside India, causing problems across india
 
Who said they are involved?

But they want Hindus to be attacked by non Hindus. Cuz such incidents consolidate Hindu votes.


IT celliya, it's not me your own RSS guys who are saying this.

Manipur: Backed by churches & militant groups, protest against ST demand of Meitei community turned violent......
Speaking to Organiser Weekly, a local of Torbung informed that an armed group of people vandalised and torched around six houses belonging to Meitei Hindu till May 3 at 6 PM. The miscreants were arme...

Read more at: https://organiser.org/2023/05/04/17...st-status-to-meitei-community-turned-violent/
He is only a sevak saar go eajy on him. Next time make sure he gets the Whatsapp forward.
 

