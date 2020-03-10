What's new

Mango Farming in Pakistan

Mango Farming in Pakistan


Mango Farm Survey in Sindh, Pakistan

Tehmina Mangan
Professor Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam
t.economist@hotmail.com
Ummul Ruthbah
Research Fellow Centre for Development Economics and Sustainability Monash University ummul.ruthbah@monash.edu Abstract

Pakistan is the world’s fourth largest producer of mangoes, but its share in global trade is much smaller, its exports held back by quality problems related to poor processing. We report here on results of surveys of farmers cultivating mangoes in Sindh. The findings of this study conform with most of the views found in existing literature. Our farmers lack the incentive for proper orchard management and disease control as contractors own the fruits – resulting in poor quality mangoes. This results from the system of divided responsibility in orchard management between the grower and the contractor. In order to reduce cost contractors often do strip harvesting, or hand-picking resulting in sap burn or blemishes on the skin which makes the mango look unattractive. Most often the fruits are not sorted. Fruits are usually transported in wooden boxes, which causes further damage. Our farmers are totally ignorant of any training facility or registration requirements. Most of them are reluctant to change their farming and marketing practices as well. Women’s involvement in mango farming is minimal in our sample. The survey reveals that there is demand for information regarding better farm management, training in modern mango growing technology and access to formal credit among farmers and providing them with these facilities can increase productivity and help removing some of the inefficiencies present in this market. Keywords Horticulture, Mango, Farmers, Inefficiency, Pakistan © 2018 Tehmina Mangan and Ummul Ruthbah

Pakistan is the one of the world’s largest horticulture producing countries. In the last decade agricultural sector contributed about one fifth of its GDP and horticulture constituted about 5% of its agriculture. In 2015-16 it produced some 14.1 million tons of fruits, vegetables and condiments on 1.5 million hectares of land (Mininstry of National Food Security and Research , 2016), whereas, total area under cultivation was around 23.2 million hectares (Ministry of Finance, 2016). The Government of Pakistan considers investing in horticulture as one of the potential source generating employment opportunities and growth of small producers (World Bank, 2015). However, due to various inefficiency in the process of harvesting, post-harvest handling and marketing coupled with inadequate infrastructure facilities, this sector suffers from huge wastage and is yet to achieve its full potential both in the domestic and international markets. The project, “Policy and Institutional Reforms to Improve Horticultural Markets in Pakistan’, funded by the ACIAR, aimed at identifying the reasons behind market inefficiency in the horticulture sector and making plausible reform recommendations to help Pakistan achieve its potential in the domestic and international horticulture market. The project identified three major horticulture produce – mango, chilli and tomato to achieve these goals. As a part of the first objective of the project - to understand the structure and main features of the existing market system, we conducted several surveys of the growers and supply chain partners – commission agents, wholesalers and retailers/exporters. This paper is based on the survey conducted on the mango farmers in the province of Sindh. Like the other horticulture products in Pakistan, mango suffers from low productivity, low quality, high wastage and low exports. Fruit quality is generally good but 30 to 40 percent of fruit gets wasted during post-harvest handling. There is a lack of modern storage facility; and postharvest treatment and transport mechanism is almost non-existent. Periodic gluts occur on domestic markets as the markets lack the capacity to store fruit. The export market faces similar challenges. In general, a value oriented supply chain mechanism is absent in the mango market in Pakistan and there are concerns that current returns for growers are unsustainable (Collins, Dunne, Campbell, Jhonson, & Malik, 2006). There are several other impediments in the supply chain management. Most market power is concentrated to commission agents (Mehdi, 2012). Besides, the lack of any direct relationship between growers and processors/exporters make the supply chain protracted. The government of Pakistan and other national and international aid agencies have undertaken several projects to improve the production and marketing of chilli in Pakistan. The ASLP (Australia Pakistan Agricultural Sector Linkage Program) project 2008, introduced better orchard management and harvesting practices by training farmers (Mehdi, 2012). In the second of the ASLP project trained farmers in improved pruning, irrigation, disease control and sanitation practices, such as heat treating mangoes (ACIAR, 2013). The findings of this study conform with most of the views found in existing literature. Our farmers lack the incentive for proper orchard management and disease control as contractors own the fruits – resulting in poor quality mangoes. This results from the system of divided responsibility in orchard management between the grower and the contractor. In order to reduce cost contractors often do strip harvesting, or hand-picking resulting in sap burn or blemishes on the skin which makes the mango look unattractive. Most often the fruits are not sorted and when they are, sorting is done on ground exposing the fruits to soil borne contamination. Fruits are usually transported in wooden boxes, which causes further damage. Our farmers are totally ignorant of any training facility or registration requirements. Most of them are reluctant to change their farming and marketing practices as well.



Top 10 Best Mango Varieties In The Pakistan




MANGO

Introduction and importance:

Mango (Mangifera indica L Family Anacardiaceae) is the second major fruit crop in Pakistan. At present it is grown on an area of 93.42 thousand hectares with production 915.7 thousand tonnes Table-1. The area under mango crop has increased but the rise in production is comparatively slow. The main mango growing districts in the Punjab province are Multan, Bahawalpur, Muzzaffar garh and Rahim yar Khan. In the province of Sindh it is mainly grown in Mir pur Khas, Hyderabad and Thatta in the province of NWFP it is grown in Peshawar and Mardan. The climate of Sindh gets warmer about one month earlier than the Punjab which has given the province the privilege to grow early varieties of mango. Subsequently, a new trend of growing late varieties in Punjab has received a wide popularity which has extended the market period and added to the exportable surplus.

This delicious fruit is nutritionally superior, source of several vitamins and minerals. Pakistan produces 5.86 percent world's mangoes being the third largest producer. Its export is progressing resulting into substantial foreign exchange earnings. Mango export including Middle East has also found its way to the UK and other European markets. It is believed that the demand would rise to as high as 50 percent given the right impetus and expanding the export to Germany, Japan China and Hong Kong.

Climate and Soil:

The ecological conditions suitable for mango cultivation are:

- Elevations ranging from 200 to 300 meters.

- Suitable temperature range is 15 to 40oC. Low temperatures are extremely harmful. Frosts and

hot winds cause great damage to the trees. Young plants need protection against frost and hot

winds.

- A hot and humid climate is suitable. In areas with heavy rainfall, the quality of fruit may be affected.

- Mango can be grown in a wide range of soils but well drained, deep and fertile soils are most

suitable. Salt affected soil are not good for its cultivation.

Propagation:

- Propagation is done by various means of grafting on local seedlings.

- Suitable age of nurseryplant for transplanting: 1.5 to 2.0 year

- Time for transplanting: In spring: Feb/March

In Autumn: Sept/Oct

- Time to start of bearing: 4-5 years

- Time to full bearing: 6-7 years

- Normal economic bearing life: 30-50 years

- Time of flowering: Feb/Mar



Leading Commercial varieties:

Sindh: Sindhri, Gulabkhas, Swarnarice, Baganpalli, Collector, Neelum

Punjab: Malda, Langra, Aman Duseri, Anwar Ratol, Samer Bahisht, Fajri Kalan and Sensation.

NWFP: Lengra and Samer Bahisht

Baluchistan: Sindhri and Banganpalli

Production technology:

- Annual Crop Water Demand: 500-750 mm

- Irrigation intervals:

Young plants 7 days

Mature trees in winter 15-20 days

Mature trees in summer 8-10 days

1. Apply farm yard manure at the rate of 10-30 kg per young plant and 80 to 100 kg per full grown tree.

2. Apply 3-4 kg SSP, 2-3 kg Potassium Sulphate and 2-3 kg Urea before flowering (Dec to Jan).



3. Apply a further 2-3 kg Urea after fruit setting in two equal doses (Mar/Apr).

Pruning:

Mango usually assumes a graceful dome shape shading the main trunk. No pruning is practiced however, annually after fruit harvest diseased, dried, broken branches and those touching the ground should be pruned off. To rejuvinate the orchard after every 3-4 years it is advisable that 15-20% of old wood should be removed.

Harvesting:

Picking should be done when the fruit is fully developed and mature. Natural drop of the fruit is the main indication that the fruit is ready for picking. Different varieties in different areas ripe at different times. In Sindh, mango varieties start ripening from May to June. In Punjab ripening starts from June and continues upto mid August. In NWFP, the harvest is a later which helps to extend the period that mangoes are available. Expected yields vary from 40 to 100 kg per tree.

Pests and Diseases:

Aphids: These suck the sap of the leaves and attack the plant during Feb/Aug. Use Folido 50% EC at the rate of 0.45 litres 450 litres of water per acre.

Fruitflies: These attack mango fruits throughout the season. They have three generations and multiply very rapidly. For effective control collect all the fallen and affected fruits and bury them deep into the soil. Pheromone traps can also be used for trapping the male population. Use Dioptries 80% at the rate of 1 litre in 450 litres of water or Malathion 57% at the rate of 0.5 litre to 450 litres of water per acre.

Mango Borer: These cause damage to shoots and stems between May and Oct. To protect the stems, cover them with a cloth or Jute and paste charcoal over it. Fostoxin tablets can also be placed and sealed in the holes made by the borers.

Mango Scales: These suck the sap from the leaves as a results of which the tree starts drying. Collect the affected leaves and burn them to check further spread. Use Metasystox 25% EC at the rate of 0.3 litre in 450 litres of water of Fotidal 50 EC at the rate of 0.5 litre in 450 litres of water per acre1.

Mango Malformation: This is a very serious disease of mango in which the leaves and inflorescence are badly deformed and gradually dry up. There is no fruit setting and no production is obtained. There is no effective control yet, however, with better cultural measures incidence can be rudeced.

Mango Blight: This is caused by Erwinia bacteria. Many spots appear on the leaves which cause a reduction in growth and yield. Use Dithane M 45 at the rate of 750 gram in 450 litres of water per acre.
 
I have not read the complete article. how do I go about acquiring a mango farm? please let me know
 
Baz said:
I have not read the complete article. how do I go about acquiring a mango farm? please let me know
Click to expand...
if you planning to start a new farm talk to experts and go dor high density plantation!
 
This year i would like to buy a few trucks of good quality mangoes to export to Afghanistan. Apparently in Afghanistan, Pakistani mango is in huge demand and availability is short. There is a good profit margin but there are issues of investment security. I have made a link who is taking responsibility of investment protection.

So if anyone here has a mango farm or knows someone who has, kindly inform me. In the start i would want to buy a truck and then see from there.
 
T|/|T said:
This year i would like to buy a few trucks of good quality mangoes to export to Afghanistan. Apparently in Afghanistan, Pakistani mango is in huge demand and availability is short. There is a good profit margin but there are issues of investment security. I have made a link who is taking responsibility of investment protection.

So if anyone here has a mango farm or knows someone who has, kindly inform me. In the start i would want to buy a truck and then see from there.
Click to expand...


Every investment carries risk. What are you taking about?
 
Any one interested in helping me out as I am not able see any pic on pdf app android version ??
 
Baz said:
Every investment carries risk. What are you taking about?
Click to expand...

Apart from that risk, in Afghanistan usually ppl will loot u. U wont recieve ur money that u owe. A frnd of mine lost millions coz his guy ran away with the money.
 
Baz said:
I have not read the complete article. how do I go about acquiring a mango farm? please let me know
Click to expand...
With pounds or Rupees? -"how do I go about acquiring a mango farm?"
 
Different Types of Mangoes Available in Pakistan

Known as the ‘King of Fruits’ in South Asia, Mangoes are among the things that almost every Pakistani waits for all year! The arrival of summer in Pakistan also signals the arrival of mangoes. As Pakistan is one of the largest producers of mangoes in the world with hundreds of varieties being grown in the country, there is a need to identify the most popular types of mangoes in Pakistan that are consumed and loved by people the most.



DIFFERENT TYPES OF MANGOES IN PAKISTAN


While summers are usually all about foods that help you beat the heat and stay cool, mangoes have a special place reserved in the hearts of Pakistanis everywhere, which is why they are also exported all over the world.

The heavenly fruit can be peeled and eaten raw once it is ripe, chopped up into desserts and salads, blended to make smoothies and mango lassi, or even pickled before it is ripe to make mango pickles or ‘aam ka achaar’. Shredded mango is also used to create a sour and sweet murabba to be consumed with meals during mango season in Pakistan.

Some of the most popular types of mangoes in Pakistan include:

  • Langra
  • Chaunsa
  • Anwer Ratol
  • Sindhri
  • Dussehri
Let’s discuss this list of mangoes available in Pakistan in detail below.



LANGRA

Langra Mangoes on Stall


Langra Mangoes Remain Green When Ripe


This mango variety was most probably first cultivated in Varanasi, also commonly known as Banaras, in the northern part of India. Nobody knows why the mango came to be known as Langra or ‘lame’, but many local stories claim that the owner of the tree was lame himself, and so, this circumstance gave the mango its name.

The major factor that distinguishes Langra from all the other types of mangoes is that it maintains its green colour even after it’s ripe, while other mangoes change into a yellow-reddish colour. Langra’s flesh is fibreless, yellowish-brown, and has a strong smell when ripe. The skin is fragile, and this mango is only available as a medium-sized fruit with a small and oval seed.

It usually hits the markets mid-July to August and is the ideal variety for canning and preservation, while the flavour can range from extremely sweet to a bitter sourness, depending on the ripeness of the fruit.



CHAUNSA

Chaunsa Mangoes are quite juicy


Chaunsa Mangoes Are Exported All Over the World

This mango was originally cultivated in Rahim Yar Khan and Multan, but legend has it that it was given its current name by Sher Shah Suri after he defeated the Mughal Emperor Humayun at Chausa, a district in Bihar, India. This mango was the favourite of the founder of the Suri Empire.

Chaunsa is also one of the most loved types of mangoes across the world because it is exceptionally sweet and juicy. You can simply soften the flesh from the outside by pushing the skin inwards with your thumbs before removing the mango’s eye that connects it to the stem to drink the delicious juice. It doesn’t get any fresher than this!

The deliciously soft mango has a wonderful fragrance, minimum fibre, and a thick stone in the middle with light yellow flesh. Its ripening season is June to August, and it keeps on delighting taste buds in Pakistan and across the world until late September when no other mango varieties are available.



ANWAR RATOL


Anwar Ratol Mangoes from Punjab


Anwar Ratol is Quite Commonly Found in Punjab

This mango owes its existence to Anwar-ul-Haq, who is said to have been the first to cultivate this type of mango in a village named Rataul near Baghpat district in Uttar Pradesh, India. Anwar Ratol is primarily found in the Punjab province of Pakistan and has a distinctive sweet taste and fragrance with fibreless flesh.

Due to high demand, it hits the markets for a very short duration in two bursts, once at the start of the mango season from May to June when it is thin-skinned but incredibly sweet, and then in July to August, where it has a relatively thicker skin but is less sweet in taste.



SINDHRI


Sindhri Mangoes from Sindh


Sindhri Mangoes Are Ideal for Commercial Use


Sindhri is a leading variety of mango from Sindh with its origins in a town of the same name in Mirpur Khas District. It is a large, oval-shaped mango with a yellowish skin, is low in fibre, and is highly aromatic. For many, Sindhri mango is the epitome of taste and texture in mangoes. While it is generally sweet, Sindhri mangoes might be a bit tangy early in the season.

It is also one of the varieties that is seen the most commonly in markets in Sindh and the top variety of mangoes that are used commercially for milkshakes and ice creams. This mango also grows larger towards the end of its season between May and August and does not spoil easily, providing it with a fairly long shelf life than some of the other varieties, like Langra, which will start to turn black in a few days if you keep them refrigerated.




DUSSEHRI

Dussehri Mangoes on sale


Dussehri Mangoes Are Smaller Than Other Varieties


Dussehri traces its roots back to the gardens of the Nawab of Lucknow in the 18th century. Mouth-watering and lip-smacking, the mango has the juiciest pulp with an exquisite taste and delightful aroma.

Smaller than other mangoes, it is no less delicious with a sweet juice, leaving you wanting more even after having 2 or 3 in one go. The best time to enjoy this mango is at the peak of its flavour during the first two weeks of July.

Saroli, Neelum, Fajri, Almas, Malda, Gulab Khans, Sunera, Lal Badshah, Totapuri, and Alphonso are other famous and readily available mangoes in Pakistan. You can also grow a mango tree in your backyard to enjoy the best mangoes in Pakistan, as our climate is ideal for planting quite a few trees in your garden at home. You can also make delicious and refreshing summer drinks from the fruits of your garden, including mango juice, which can be frozen to make mango ice cream.
 

