Man musterbating on bike infront of "Karachi Universty" female students, Pakistan

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1708387266601631977

www.dawnnews.tv

کراچی میں یونیورسٹی طالبات کو ہراساں کرنے کا معاملہ، آئی جی سندھ نے نوٹس لے لیا

کراچی میں راشد منہاس روڈ پر موٹر سائیکل سوار نوجوان نے یونیورسٹی کی بس میں سفر کرنے والی یونیورسٹی کی طالبات کو ہراساں کیا۔
www.dawnnews.tv

OLD Incidents in Pakistan:
man-who-publicly-masturbated-on-karachi-roads-still-at-large-1572332240-6909.jpg


en.dailypakistan.com.pk

Man who publicly masturbated on Karachi roads still at large

KARACHI - Police in Pakistan’s biggest city have failed to arrest a youngster carrying out highly indecent actions in public during the holy month of Ramazan
en.dailypakistan.com.pk en.dailypakistan.com.pk

2123466436-1572332240-1752793484.jpg


en.dailypakistan.com.pk

This girl's story about a man flashing and sexually harassing teenagers is absolutely horrific

As a nation we are well aware of exactly how rampant sexual harassment is and has been all over Pakistan, whether it be in the work place or even on the
en.dailypakistan.com.pk en.dailypakistan.com.pk

man3.jpg.webp


Taib.jpg.webp


www.incpak.com

Lahore Police Arrest Man Masturbating In Public

Lahore: Lahore police has arrested the man who was found masturbating in public. The accused Taib Ahmed had been performing the disturbing act on the
www.incpak.com www.incpak.com

120018219_2270200009793223_6231074705208810389_n.jpg


https://www.facebook.com/thepakistanisisters/posts/pfbid0XifYX3U3poSQax4GnPicCvhJMJyE8UQGA2zeYEQPfitRQXC2heSsUbSyH4XAJHAyl

www.parhlo.com

Man Caught Jerking Off & Harassing Girls At University Of Peshawar

Video of a man openly harassing girls at the University of Peshawar has surfaced on social media. It's time to raise your voice, people!
www.parhlo.com www.parhlo.com

Our Indian Friends in India

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1673298558714535938


www.tribuneindia.com

Delhi police release photo of man masturbating in Metro, seek public help to identify him

The Delhi Police’s Metro wing has sought public help to identify the man who, in a viral video, was seen masturbating while sitting on a seat in Delhi Metro.
www.tribuneindia.com www.tribuneindia.com

www.indiatoday.in

Bengaluru man caught stealing women's innerwear, masturbating

A man was caught stealing women’s innerwear and masturbating on the terrace of a house at the Vidhana Soudha Layout near Laggere in Bengaluru.
www.indiatoday.in www.indiatoday.in

www.desiblitz.com

US Indian Doctor arrested for Masturbating next to Teen on Flight

A US Indian doctor was arrested by the FBI for allegedly masturbating next to a 14-year-old girl on a flight.
www.desiblitz.com www.desiblitz.com

www.india.com

Vidya Balan Talks About Man Masturbating In Front Of Her On A Mumbai Local Train

Vidya Balan said that man boarded the ladies compartment and started masturbating when asked to get off.
www.india.com www.india.com

indianexpress.com

Kolkata girl posts video of man masturbating in bus, police arrest accused

"I screamed and requested my co-passengers to catch him but no one came forward to help us. Just about 15 days ago, a similar incident had taken place," the victim said.
indianexpress.com indianexpress.com

www.indiatoday.in

Masturbating in public sufficient to infer sexual intent, says Mumbai court while convicting 60-year-old man

A special court in Mumbai convicted a 60-year-old man in a case of child sex abuse and said that masturbating in the presence of another person is sufficient to infer sexual intent of an accused.
www.indiatoday.in www.indiatoday.in

www.india.com

Man who masturbated at foreigner arrested

Colaba police registered the case on Tuesday
www.india.com www.india.com

www.india.com

West Bengal: Man Caught Masturbating at Railway Station, Woman Live Streams on Facebook

Railway official said that the man appeared to be mentally unstable
www.india.com www.india.com

www.indiatoday.in

Man caught masturbating while staring at two women inside Kolkata bus, arrested

In a shocking incident, a man was arrested in Kolkata on Saturday after he was caught masturbating while making obscene gestures at two young women travelling in a bus.
www.indiatoday.in www.indiatoday.in

www.india.com

Mumbai: Man Who Was Caught on Camera Masturbating at Woman Arrested

The woman had also alleged that an officer laughed at her when she dialed a helpline number seeking help.
www.india.com www.india.com

indianexpress.com

Chennai: Man arrested for masturbating in front of woman in local train

The incident happened on February 9 in a train going from Nungambakkam to Tambaram. The woman, a journalist who works with a popular Tamil YouTube channel, posted a video demanding stronger security measures in trains for the safety of women.
indianexpress.com indianexpress.com

www.india.com

Assam Girl Captures Video Of Man Masturbating At Her In Train But That Didn’t Stop The Creep

The incident happened on a Dehradun-bound train from Delhi.
www.india.com www.india.com

www.india.com

Man booked for ‘masturbating’, sexually harassing woman in Delhi-bound Indigo flight

The man was booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 354A (sexual harassment) and 509 (word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman).
www.india.com www.india.com

www.dailymail.co.uk

Indian man arrested for masturbating in front of German scholar

A man was arrested after he allegedly began masturbating in public while looking at a German PhD student from Jawaharlal Nehru University, police said.
www.dailymail.co.uk www.dailymail.co.uk

www.india.com

Man Masturbates at Woman Inside Mumbai Local, Arrested

New Delhi, Oct 23: In the second such incident in this month, a 23-year-old woman travelling in Mumbai local had a horrifying experience, when she saw a man masturbating at her, inside the train. The
www.india.com www.india.com

 
These incidents would not happen had the girls wore a proper attire.
 
they are exercising, pump that muscle hard and fast and then aim shoot load. great same time next week.
 
These guys are inspired by Dirty harry Faisal Naseer but only difference is that
Faisal naseer likes old mens lulli.
 
Nothing will ever change until we put criminals to death. We need to regular execute murderers, drug traffickers, rapists, paedophiles etc. Watch the crime rate drop. Anyone proven to have committed a sexual offence should at the very least be chemically castrated.

This society only understands danda - no pun intended.
 
This is a radical feminist op. There's nothing wrong with the content.

And btw USA started the same feminist-christian attacks on men, from 2000. I saw the same controversy appear during that time, just like this here op.

313ghazi said:
Nothing will ever change until we put criminals to death.
Nothing in op is criminal or wrong.
 
