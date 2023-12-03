What's new

Man, 26, shouting ‘Allahu Akbar’ allegedly kills one, injures two in Paris knife attack near Eiffel Tower

Man, 26, shouting ‘Allahu Akbar’ allegedly kills one, injures two in Paris knife attack near Eiffel Tower

One person died and two others were injured after a man attacked tourists in central Paris near the Eiffel Tower, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Saturday.
One person died and two others were injured after a man attacked tourists in central Paris near the Eiffel Tower, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Saturday.

Police quickly arrested the 26-year-old man, a French national, using a Taser stun gun, Darmanin told reporters.

The suspect had been sentenced to four years in prison in 2016 for planning another attack and was on the French security services’ watch list, and was also known for having psychiatric disorders, the interior minister added.
 

