Nauman Hussain, the operator of the limo company involved in the 2018 Schoharie crash that killed 20 people, was sentenced today to 5 to 15 years in prison. Nauman's father - Shahed Hussain was the owner of the limo service, Prestige Limousine, which he started in 2012. Shahed has claimed to be the brother of Malik Riaz Hussain, a Pakistani billionaire who owns Bahria Town, one of the largest real estate development firms in Asia.
Shahed has also posted frequent photos of Malik Riaz Hussain and his family members. Both he and his two sons also appear in some of the photos, which date back to 2015.
Shahed has also posted frequent photos of Malik Riaz Hussain and his family members. Both he and his two sons also appear in some of the photos, which date back to 2015.
Hussain sentenced to 5-15 years in prison for Schoharie limo crash
The operator of the limo company involved in the 2018 Schoharie crash has been sentenced to 5 to 15 years in prison.
www.wxxinews.org
Hussains: Living well — until Schoharie limo crash
SCHOHARIE — Nauman and Shahyer Hussain appeared to be living well until the shocking...
www.timesunion.com