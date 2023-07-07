What's new

Malik Riaz Hussain's US based nephew jailed for limo crash

Nauman Hussain, the operator of the limo company involved in the 2018 Schoharie crash that killed 20 people, was sentenced today to 5 to 15 years in prison. Nauman's father - Shahed Hussain was the owner of the limo service, Prestige Limousine, which he started in 2012. Shahed has claimed to be the brother of Malik Riaz Hussain, a Pakistani billionaire who owns Bahria Town, one of the largest real estate development firms in Asia.

Shahed has also posted frequent photos of Malik Riaz Hussain and his family members. Both he and his two sons also appear in some of the photos, which date back to 2015.

www.wxxinews.org

Hussain sentenced to 5-15 years in prison for Schoharie limo crash

The operator of the limo company involved in the 2018 Schoharie crash has been sentenced to 5 to 15 years in prison.
www.wxxinews.org www.wxxinews.org

www.timesunion.com

Hussains: Living well — until Schoharie limo crash

SCHOHARIE — Nauman and Shahyer Hussain appeared to be living well until the shocking...
www.timesunion.com www.timesunion.com
 
Allah ka shukar, this was trialed in the U.S.A. Had it been in Pakistan, they would've arrested and pole-raped the families of those 20 killed and forced them to say their relatives were stupid for being in the way of the oncoming vehicle.
 

