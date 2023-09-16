PakAlp
Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso establish Sahel security alliance
www.aljazeera.com
Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso sign Sahel security pact
Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso, three West African Sahel nations ruled by military juntas, signed a security pact on Saturday promising to come to the aid of each other in case of any rebellion or external aggression.
www.reuters.com