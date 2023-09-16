What's new

Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso establish Sahel security alliance

PakAlp

PakAlp

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Sep 27, 2007
Messages
3,631
Reaction score
5
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
They may be trying to kick out the French, but are working just fine with the US in CT ops. Will that be enough to ensure the French leave and allow them to act independently, or will they be forced to bring in Wagner and upset the US.

Is Ecowas still trying to overthrow them? Is this alliance capable of independently defending themselves? Will Algeria get involved in this alliance?
 
@FuturePAF

The 3 nations have signed a military and economic alliance. I highly doubt Ecowas will intervene militarily. Algeria backs these 3 nations and is against any military intervention. Algeria does want these countries to create a road map towards elections and civilian rule.

www.middleeasteye.net

Niger coup: Why is Algeria dead-set against foreign intervention?

Algeria seeks a diplomatic path to Niger crisis, as regional bloc calls for intervention after the ousting of democratically elected president and western ally Mohamed Bazoum
www.middleeasteye.net www.middleeasteye.net

It would be a good move by Algeria to form a military and economic alliance with these 3 nations, they are all neighbours. It will expand Algeria influence in Africa.

Screenshot_20230917-000402_Maps.jpg
 
Last edited:
BHAN85 said:
aka anti-french security alliance
:lol:
Click to expand...
Also the Anti-ECOWAS security alliance. ECOWAS seems hesitant or has waited a bit too long to have allowed potentially vulnerable Niger to form a quick alliance to defend against external intervention. ALgeria is also on standby to support Niger or probably this alliance militarily.
 

Similar threads

casual
Burkina Faso, Mali warn against military intervention in Niger
2
Replies
26
Views
1K
BHAN85
BHAN85
Dalit
Niger coup: ‘Why I want Russia in and France out’
Replies
0
Views
236
Dalit
Dalit
H
Niger general appears on state TV as new leader following coup
2 3 4 5
Replies
65
Views
2K
That Guy
That Guy
Hassan Al-Somal
For the first time, President Putin openly warns USA, NATO, France and their African ECOWAS Puppets over Niger
Replies
3
Views
296
KAL-EL
KAL-EL
A
Russia’s Lavrov visits Sudan on diplomatic push in Africa’s Sahel
Replies
0
Views
239
Ali_14
A

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom