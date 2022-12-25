Maler Kotla Mini Pakistan in the Heart of Indian Punjab, its Glorious Royal History and the Role of Its Elites in Modern-Day Pakistan

Most Muslims in Punjab’s Malerkotla have Tablighi link. But that's not their big Covid worry A number of migrant daily wage earners and locals say state’s ration measures haven’t reached them. Some even said food provided is ‘inedible’.

THE GLORIOUS PAST

PAKISTAN THE NEW HOME

Looking through the streets of Malerkotla, one finds many monuments bearing silent testimony to the fascinating history of this 500-year-old Muslim principality.Malerkotla is the only Muslim-dominated town in Indian Punjab(68.5%). The older generation of Muslims is of secular views as they have no choice!But many are now joining the Tablighi jamaat and re-igniting their roots.The rulers of Maler Kotla were Sherwani Pashtuns. Other than the last Nawab and his nearest, the entire court including the Royal family remnants, Aristocrats, and Military Commanders left for Pakistan a few years after partition. The neglected structures below remind the magnificence of once a glorious realm.The Aristocracy and the Royalty had no compulsion to leave Maler Kotla, it remained virtually unscathed by violence during the Partition.The Migrants from Maler Kotla mainly settled in Model Town(Lahore) Muzaffargarh and Khangarh. The Royals(Sherwanis) settled in D block Model Town and some served as Judges of LHC and some in politics. The Aristocrats mainly Rajputs settled in E block Model Town and played a big role in local and domestic politics.