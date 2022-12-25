What's new

Maler Kotla Mini Pakistan in the Heart of Indian Punjab, its Glorious Royal History and the Role of Its Elites in Modern-Day Pakistan

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

Sep 26, 2018
Looking through the streets of Malerkotla, one finds many monuments bearing silent testimony to the fascinating history of this 500-year-old Muslim principality.

Malerkotla is the only Muslim-dominated town in Indian Punjab(68.5%). The older generation of Muslims is of secular views as they have no choice!

But many are now joining the Tablighi jamaat and re-igniting their roots.
theprint.in

Most Muslims in Punjab’s Malerkotla have Tablighi link. But that's not their big Covid worry

A number of migrant daily wage earners and locals say state’s ration measures haven’t reached them. Some even said food provided is ‘inedible’.
THE GLORIOUS PAST
The rulers of Maler Kotla were Sherwani Pashtuns. Other than the last Nawab and his nearest, the entire court including the Royal family remnants, Aristocrats, and Military Commanders left for Pakistan a few years after partition. The neglected structures below remind the magnificence of once a glorious realm.
1671979556052.jpeg

1671979723706.jpeg

1671982834174.jpeg


1671983019310.jpeg

800px-Qila%2C_Malerkotla_07.jpg


7c744cfe140a57792699da31869414440335a5af.jpg


PAKISTAN THE NEW HOME
The Aristocracy and the Royalty had no compulsion to leave Maler Kotla, it remained virtually unscathed by violence during the Partition.

The Migrants from Maler Kotla mainly settled in Model Town(Lahore) Muzaffargarh and Khangarh. The Royals(Sherwanis) settled in D block Model Town and some served as Judges of LHC and some in politics. The Aristocrats mainly Rajputs settled in E block Model Town and played a big role in local and domestic politics.
 
Like the others scions of the MalerKotla aristocracy, Shahibzada Saif Ur Rahman Khan did well in Politics. In the LG elections, he became the Nazim of Model Town. Later he was also elected as the President of the model town cooperative Society on numerous occasions.
1672052357769.jpeg
 

Sahibzada Saifur Rehman elected Model Town Society president​

1702838343695.png

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Sahibzada Saifur Rehman was elected as president of the Model Town Society (MTS) in its election on Sunday.

According to the results, Rehman bagged 1,615 votes against 192 votes of his rival Sheraz Altaf.

Over 1,800 votes were cast during the election.

Dunya Media Group Chairman Mian Amer Mahmood greeted the newly-elected MTS president Saifur Rehman.

Other members of the society also extended their congratulations to Saifur Rehman on his victory.
Sahibzada Saifur Rehman elected Model Town Society president

Sahibzada Saifur Rehman elected Model Town Society president
