Maldives President Asks Indian Military To Pack It's Bags !

Maldives President asks India to withdraw military personnel from island
Muizzu had defeated the India-friendly incumbent Ibrahim Mohamed Solih in the presidential runoff held in September.
indianexpress.com
Maldives Asks India To Withdraw Military Presence
A day after he was sworn in, the office of Maldives president Mohamed Muizzu on Friday announced that the government has officially asked India to withdraw its military presence from the country.
www.ndtv.com