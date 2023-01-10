What's new

Malaysia finally chose Korean FA-50 Golden Eagle as Tender Winner for 18 planes

The first country buying Korean T50 Golden Eagle after South Korea is Indonesia. We bought 16 planes and last year we ordered another 6 T50i planes.

 
The main point is previous administration has decided to chose FA50 Golden Eagle and current new administration stated that they will execute the order as soon as possible and will not amend previous tender result that is won by KAI Aerospace that was already announced before latest election held in the end of 2022.
 
Raj-Hindustani said:
As expected... it is a great choice in low budget segment as compared to Jf 17, Hal Tejas.
Basically Tejas and Turkish planes offers huge TOT and local manufacturing, but you guys should understand that Malaysian Aerospace Industry is not a complete aerospace industry, they only produce aerospace airframe part despite the business is quite big.

Your offers dont fit with their need, current capability, and future aspiration.

  • Indonesian Air Force – 16 T-50i trainer aircraft were delivered by January 2014. These were fitted with radars and cannons in 2018.[189] 14 aircraft are in service as of August 2020.[190] In July 2021, Indonesia signed a contract for a further six planes at a cost of US$240 million with delivery by October 2024.[191][192]
Philippines
Poland
South Korea
Thailand
  • Royal Thai Air Force – 12 T-50TH trainers ordered in total. The first four aircraft were delivered in April 2018.[197
 
Song Hong said:
This plane is air to air with a low payload.
Never intended to be MRCA, but it is first designed as advance training plane. Before piloting plane like F16/F18, there should be training using propeller plane, and then move to this kind of plane. The plane never intended to be designed as dog fight plane. FA50 is also only capable to launch sidewinder, WVR missile. They can be LIFT and patrol plane.

Basically the same role like Hawk 200, but faster

I read the translation and it doesn't mention FA-50 anywhere.

Basically it seems (at least to me) that the new govt. has decided to continue with the contest for 18 LCA (which is the term used for the Light Fighter contest) which was started by the previous govt.

But the news report doesn't mention which fighter was selected or which has been finalized or anything of that kind.

SUBANG - The Ministry of Defense (MINDEF) will continue its plan to acquire 18 Light Combat Aircraft (Light Combat Aircraft) which are still delayed.

Defense Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said, in principle, the acquisition of all the LCA aircraft had been approved by the Cabinet of the previous government.

"We want the new Council of Ministers and Cabinet to be able to ratify what was approved (18 light combat aircraft) by the previous cabinet (LCA).

"The acquisition of Light Combat Aircraft still remains at 18 units and if possible as soon as possible but it needs to go through certain processes," said Mohamad Hassan.


He said this when met by reporters after a working visit to the Subang Air Base here today.
MirageBlue said:
I read the translation and it doesn't mention FA-50 anywhere.

Basically it seems (at least to me) that the new govt. has decided to continue with the contest for 18 LCA (which is the term used for the Light Fighter contest) which was started by the previous govt.

But the news report doesn't mention which fighter was selected or which has been finalized or anything of that kind.
Previous government has selected FA50 Golden Eagle and Malaysian Air Force has also chosen the same plane. You can find it in other news.

Current government policy is to continue what has been decided by previous administration. Before this MRCA decision, current new government has also approved previous administration decision to continue the construction of Gowin class corvette (Maharajalela class) that has been in trouble for so many years. The different is that instead of 6 ships, they just allow local shipyard to construct 4 ships, this is of course with additional funding.
 
Indos said:
Previous government has selected FA50 Golden Eagle and Malaysian Air Force has also chosen the same plane. You can find it in other news.

Current government policy is to continue what has been decided by previous administration. Before this MRCA decision, current new government has also approved previous administration decision to continue the construction of Gowin class corvette (Maharajalela class) that has been in trouble for so many years. The different is that instead of 6 ships, they just allow local shipyard to construct 4 ships, this is of course with additional funding.
Once again, I'm yet to see any official confirmation of the same.

It may well be true but the article isn't specific about the choice of the FA-50. At least I'll wait till an official announcement is made.
 
MirageBlue said:
Once again, I'm yet to see any official confirmation of the same.

It may well be true but the article isn't specific about the choice of the FA-50. At least I'll wait till an official announcement is made.
Yup, my thread is not merely following news, but there is my analyst on it. Just wait
 
Indos said:
The main point is previous administration has decided to chose FA50 Golden Eagle and current new administration stated that they will execute the order as soon as possible and will not amend previous tender result that is won by KAI Aerospace that was already announced before latest election held in the end of 2022.
The FA-50 won the Malaysian competition for 18 light fighters, but the decision was challenged by the competition

Korea Aerospace Industries won the tender to supply the Royal Malaysian Air Force with 18 FA-50 light combat aircraft, but one of the losing bidders challenged
