Majority of PMLN supporters don't want vote this year

Seems majority of PMLN supporters would not want to vote this yr which is a troubling sign

I expect turn out to be pretty low less then 30-40% because of that.

This disgruntled PMLN supporters is threat PMLN immovable and impregnable wall central punjab where PMLN Has never lost an election since it's inception in 1980s or literally ever since modern Pakistan creation(after 1973)



I think the strategy should be to delay the election so these disgruntled PMLN supporters decide to vote rather then saying voting for noone
 

