Major regional developments and their impact | The Express Tribune

The recent technological breakthrough of India in landing two robots on the southern polar region is an extraordinary technological feat for which it can be justifiably proud. Apart from projecting India as an emerging global power in space exploration, it is a reflection of the country’s solid scientific and technological base, because excellence in space technology demands mastery in several disciplines — electrical, electronic, mechanical, robotics, space, IT and metallurgy to name a few. And more significantly to integrate these and manage the project successfully required understanding and management of a complex multidisciplinary project. Our readers interested in space exploration may be aware that there is less ability for course correction of the robot during final decent. So, the calculations on entering the orbit and landing have to be correct from the start. Russia’s attempt in the past for similar mission has not been successful, although they are a major space power like the US and China.The progress of any country in the field of economy, technology or overall national development depends largely on its educational and scientific base and the political direction and economic goals that its leaders pursue. The credit for India’s progress in several scientific and technological fields is the outcome of the policies pursued by its leadership over the years. The one who deserves especial credit is certainly Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Congress PM of India, who set the tone. The Modi’s record regarding the spread of education is marred by his selective and a differential approach especially towards minorities, particularly Muslims. Not surprising that it is having long-term consequences on the Muslims placing them at a disadvantage in a competitive economic environment. However, it is heartening that despite these drawbacks there are many Muslims who have struggled to achieve excellence in multiple fields.Emphasis on education, especially science and technology based and universally spread, creates an environment for growth and prosperity apart from other benefits. We have several examples of countries that have risen from poverty to affluence or better quality of life for its people in a matter of a few decades. South Korea, Malaysia and Singapore stand out in this regard among democracies. China’s phenomenal rise in a matter of 30 to 40 years, lifting over a billion people to better living standards is a remarkable achievement and a tribute to its dedicated and people-oriented leadership. Mao, his successor Deng Xiaoping, a pragmatic Leninist, and the present leader XI Jinping have remained focus on mass education with a technological and scientific bias, combined with a mix of ideological indoctrination. These gains at times in certain countries were achieved at the expense of curtailing freedom and implementing harsh policies but the overall benefits certainly minimise their adverse impact and lead to justified optimism that as a society prospers, it finds ways of self-correction on issues of democracy and freedom in the long term. A classic example of this is South Korea that has a robust political system despite earlier being governed by military dictators.Another factor that has contributed to the transformation of these East Asian and other countries and should not be lost sight of is the quality and universal spread of technical and scientific based education. Pakistan’s leadership has never seriously focused on these issues and has remained entangled with fire-fighting security, economic and political issues. All this points to and repeatedly reminds us how critical it is that our leadership focuses on fundamentals along with dealing seriously with current challenges of the economy and security that are adversely affecting the masses. But this would be possible if there is a certain level of stability in the system of governance and a clear demarcation of responsibility in accordance with the dictates of constitution and legal norms.The progress of the US and the Western world apart from a solid educational base owes to its democratic governance and the freedom of thought and liberty that facilitates bold initiatives to be taken by entrepreneurs. Experience reminds us that it is a key element in innovative thinking and accelerated technological development. To what extent China or Russia would allow this level of freedom is also central to keeping pace with economic, strategic and political rivals.India’s democratic credentials and how faithfully it practises it will also indirectly influence progress in tech and scientific fields. China is currently facing an economic slowdown due to the embargoes and hostile strategies devised by the US in conjunction with its Western and Asian allies of which Quad is a major component but also as a result of its own certain controversial restrictive policies. To counter these Beijing is opening new avenues by focusing on deeper cooperation with Central Asian states, the Middle East and African countries.While these aggressive strategic moves and counter moves in the domain of global powerplay take place, it is to be seen how these would impact our strategic direction and a vulnerable economy. And what measures the government should take to minimise these and consider ways to exploit it to its advantage. These factors reinforce the necessity that our leaders seriously work toward creating conditions to place the country on a stable course. Our inability and casual approach to keep pace with advances in microelectronics and other major technical fields augurs a dumb future. To adopt a complacent attitude and not give a serious thought when weapons and other devices in the field of defence and civilian gadgets of everyday use are learning to think shows how we are trailing behind in a fast-moving world and even in comparison with some of the developing countries.We are caught up with an overload of self or imposed problems resulting in steep economic distress and political instability. What is more distressing is that we do not see any resolve on the part of the present leadership to steady the country’s course and take serious measures to reinvigorate the society. The government is still undecided about the date of elections despite it being a mandatory constitutional requirement to have it within 90 days of the dissolution of the National Assembly.It is only concrete policy measures in the economic and political field and their faithful implementation that will generate genuine hope to catch up with the region, adjust to the world at large and steady the country’s course.