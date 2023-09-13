What's new

Major battle in Kashmir Valley~Indian Colonel, Major, and DSP among killed; Multiple Indian soldiers injured or missing; Indian aerial assets airborne

The Resistance Front (TRF) is carrying out the attack in revenge for the Indian sponsored (per Kashmiri resistance group People's Anti Fascist Front) assasination of a Kashmiri Commander in AJK while he was praying Fajr.

Casualties above are from Telegram sources. Indian media has conceded that a DSP and CO have been shot, while OSINT accounts (both Indian and Kashmiri) have indicated it is a major attack.

Indian airborne assets have been deployed. So far, they have been spotted evacuating Indian soldiers from the area.
 
Twitter not working without log in - but those who are logged in can check OSINT accounts to verify the above.

Specifically, @DazaanKC (neutral account), and @OSINTJK (slightly pro-Indian account).

See ****/KCWatch for the telegram channel which compiles all statements by Kashmiri resistance, and regularly posts unbiased analysis.
 
oeeyyy indians, Matam chal ra ha kia kidar ho BDSK sare, kuch bhonko yahan par a kar, Kutto, wait ur kutta was also killed, Manoa Matam, bad ma lae gaye tumhare

According to OSINTJK a colonel and a DSP has been KIA
 
What a fancy title!

This kind of hunt for the remaining armed people in Kashmir—approximately 100–200 are left (We called them terrorists and your freedom fighters)—usually happened a few years ago.

However, since the situation has improved a lot in Kashmir, and people are living normal lives happily, it is expected that the people who are left now will create some mess.

Anyhow, they will be hunted down very soon...
 
Kashmir is a mountainous region with resentful population. These occasional attacks can continue forever.
 

