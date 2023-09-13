Major battle in Kashmir Valley~Indian Colonel, Major, and DSP among killed; Multiple Indian soldiers injured or missing; Indian aerial assets airborne

JX-1
FULL MEMBER
- Joined
- Mar 14, 2022
- Messages
- 472
- Reaction score
- 1
- Country
- Location
The Resistance Front (TRF) is carrying out the attack in revenge for the Indian sponsored (per Kashmiri resistance group People's Anti Fascist Front) assasination of a Kashmiri Commander in AJK while he was praying Fajr.
Casualties above are from Telegram sources. Indian media has conceded that a DSP and CO have been shot, while OSINT accounts (both Indian and Kashmiri) have indicated it is a major attack.
Indian airborne assets have been deployed. So far, they have been spotted evacuating Indian soldiers from the area.
Casualties above are from Telegram sources. Indian media has conceded that a DSP and CO have been shot, while OSINT accounts (both Indian and Kashmiri) have indicated it is a major attack.
Indian airborne assets have been deployed. So far, they have been spotted evacuating Indian soldiers from the area.