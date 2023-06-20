What's new

Mainstream Pakistani Journalism is dead, but Social Media Journalism is becoming the norm

Neelo

Neelo

BANNED
Joined
Mar 15, 2023
Messages
1,479
Reaction score
-1
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Every action has an equal and opposite reaction. GHQ muzzled the media, and the people went online.…I’d argue it was Arshad Sharif who really made it big online first…his videos always crossed 100K. RIP.


Been very impressed with this guy Waqas….just recently started his YouTube channel brief.pk…his Twitter handle is already popular.

Haider Mehdi is another one….only got to know him through Waqas….they now do live streams together online.

Wajahat Khan seems to have seen the light.



How long before the boots block internet?
 
Neelo said:
Every action has an equal and opposite reaction. GHQ muzzled the media, and the people went online.…I’d argue it was Arshad Sharif who really made it big online first…his videos always crossed 100K. RIP.


Been very impressed with this guy Waqas….just recently started his YouTube channel brief.pk…his Twitter handle is already popular.

Haider Mehdi is another one….only got to know him through Waqas….they now do live streams together online.

Wajahat Khan seems to have seen the light.



How long before the boots block internet?
Click to expand...

I'm surprised at Wajahat Khan. It's like a complete 180 degrees for him. I'm guessing he had some falling out before this May 9th issue. Some people did mention it a while back of a rift but haven't had the time to dig in and see what it was about.

They can try and block or close down the internet. Eventually, people will follow the news online, and it's not something you can control.
 
PakFactor said:
I'm surprised at Wajahat Khan. It's like a complete 180 degrees for him. I'm guessing he had some falling out before this May 9th issue.
Click to expand...

I was like Waj too little less than a year ago….everything that I believed about the military came crashing down like a house of cards.

He realized it, I realized it, PDF (mostly) realized it, the country realized it.

GHQ knows this too…they’ve been exposed.

Glad Waj woke up.

Any other online journalists worth mentioning? Feel free to post here.
 
Last edited:
PakFactor said:
I'm surprised at Wajahat Khan. It's like a complete 180 degrees for him. I'm guessing he had some falling out before this May 9th issue. Some people did mention it a while back of a rift but haven't had the time to dig in and see what it was about.
Click to expand...

No, the Wajahat issue is a couple of years back. He was laying low of late because he wanted to get something to hold on to in the US first. Doesn't make what he says wrong, but the guy does have a beef too.
 
Jango said:
No, the Wajahat issue is a couple of years back. He was laying low of late because he wanted to get something to hold on to in the US first. Doesn't make what he says wrong, but the guy does have a beef too.
Click to expand...

I see. Do you know what the issue was a couple of years back by chance?

He can use these recent threats to seek asylum, and it's a smart move, to be honest.
 
Neelo said:
I was like Waj too little less than a year ago….everything that I believed about the military came crashing down like a house of cards.

He realized it, I realized it, PDF (mostly) realized it, the country realized it.

GHQ knows this too…they’ve been exposed.

Glad Waj woke up.

Any other online journalists worth mentioning? Feel free to post here.
Click to expand...
Dr.Moeed Pirzada too

Jango said:
No, the Wajahat issue is a couple of years back. He was laying low of late because he wanted to get something to hold on to in the US first. Doesn't make what he says wrong, but the guy does have a beef too.
Click to expand...
I watched some of his videos and he claimed bajwa was the reason he had to leave the country.
 
Neelo said:
How long before the boots block internet?
Click to expand...
Has happened in the past breaking camel's back as far as IT industry is concerned. All other Industries are already closed so this is very much a possibility. Block internet altogether or a very heavily monitored one.
 
Adil Raja (Banned from YouTube, is on Twitter)
Haider Mehdi
Moeed Pirzada
Wajahat Saeed Khan
Shaheen Sehbai

The faujeets are scared of Adil Raja more than all the others because he was serving in the army till recently and has access to inside information. They confiscated his property in Pakistan. Then they got him banned on YouTube, Facebook and WhatsApp. Then they violently arrested his mother in Pakistan. Then they got him interrogated by UK police. He’s toned down a bit but still a talking.
 
Tamerlane said:
Adil Raja (Banned from YouTube, is on Twitter)
Haider Mehdi
Moeed Pirzada
Wajahat Saeed Khan
Shaheen Sehbai

The faujeets are scared of Adil Raja more than all the others because he was serving in the army till recently and has access to inside information. They confiscated his property in Pakistan. Then they got him banned on YouTube, Facebook and WhatsApp. Then they violently arrested his mother in Pakistan. Then they got him interrogated by UK police. He’s toned down a bit but still a talking.
Click to expand...

True
 

Similar threads

Signalian
Combating the Menace of Fake News on Social Media
Replies
2
Views
323
IceCold
IceCold
Homo Sapiens
How Indian Media Mainstreamed The ‘Land Jihad’ Propaganda
2 3
Replies
38
Views
2K
Jeeten Parikh
J
Nan Yang
China’s young scientists build academic journal from the ground up
Replies
0
Views
573
Nan Yang
Nan Yang
Hamartia Antidote
On Chinese social media, America is being blamed for the recent protests
2 3 4 5
Replies
62
Views
3K
Han Patriot
H
M
Pakistan media decry de facto ban on giving airtime to Imran Khan
Replies
1
Views
288
One_Nation
O

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom