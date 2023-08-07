Maid torture case: Islamabad court orders arrest of civil judge’s wife

A district and sessions court in Islamabad on Monday rejected the bail plea of Somia Asim — the wife of a civil judge — in a case pertaining to the alleged torture of an underage domestic worker in the capital, and ordered police to arrest her.



The suspect was subsequently taken into custody by Islamabad police from the court’s premises.



Somia was booked in the case after she was accused of severely torturing a teenage maid, who was moved to the Lahore General Hospital in critical condition on July 24.



After showing reluctance, Islamabad police had registered a first information report in the case on July 26. Initially, the police booked the judge’s wife for criminal intimidation and wrongful confinement, without mentioning physical torture in the FIR. However, eight more sections — including murder — were later added to the FIR.



On July 28, the Lahore High Court (LHC) had granted protective bail to the judge’s wife till August 1. Last week, a district and sessions court in Islamabad had granted the suspect pre-arrest bail in the case till August 7 (today).