What's new

Maid torture case: Islamabad court orders arrest of civil judge’s wife

Kingdom come

Kingdom come

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Jun 15, 2021
Messages
688
Reaction score
-3
Country
United Kingdom
Location
India
A district and sessions court in Islamabad on Monday rejected the bail plea of Somia Asim — the wife of a civil judge — in a case pertaining to the alleged torture of an underage domestic worker in the capital, and ordered police to arrest her.

The suspect was subsequently taken into custody by Islamabad police from the court’s premises.

Somia was booked in the case after she was accused of severely torturing a teenage maid, who was moved to the Lahore General Hospital in critical condition on July 24.

After showing reluctance, Islamabad police had registered a first information report in the case on July 26. Initially, the police booked the judge’s wife for criminal intimidation and wrongful confinement, without mentioning physical torture in the FIR. However, eight more sections — including murder — were later added to the FIR.

On July 28, the Lahore High Court (LHC) had granted protective bail to the judge’s wife till August 1. Last week, a district and sessions court in Islamabad had granted the suspect pre-arrest bail in the case till August 7 (today).
 
Nothing will happen to her. Anyone remember the case of the politician raping the maid, nothing happened. What of other numerous deaths of domestic workers! The lives of the poor are cheap.
The very fact the article states that the police were reluctant to file a case tells you everything. Disgusting state of the justice system.
Oh well at least they got Imran…
 
Somia the vile pungent wretch of Islobad must be given a military trial.
 

Similar threads

P
Judge Asim Hafeez's wife booked for 'torturing' 14-year-old in Islamabad
Replies
5
Views
140
Super Falcon
Super Falcon
ghazi52
Islamabad police drop ‘torture’ charge, register water-down FIR against judge’s wife
2
Replies
16
Views
346
Trango Towers
Trango Towers
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Maryam Nawaz inquires after teenage housemaid Rizwana
Replies
5
Views
88
alphapak
alphapak
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Imran Khan apologises again in female judge threatening case
Replies
1
Views
117
Thəorətic Muslim
Thəorətic Muslim
Kingdom come
45 PTI workers sent to jail over violation of section 144 in Islamabad
Replies
1
Views
218
Kingdom come
Kingdom come

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom