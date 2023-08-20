What's new

Maharashtra: Pack of Chindoos savagely assault a Muslim deliveryman

hatehs

hatehs

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Mar 10, 2023
Messages
941
Reaction score
-2
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1693102077613080943

jbond197 said:
They steal.. it's others mistake. They blast then also it is everyone else's mistake. They kill then it's person killed mistake.. their expectation is that the world should turn blind to their horrible deed and let them do whatever the hell they want to do. No laws, no justice applies to them. They have their own laws and everyone should abide to those laws!!
Click to expand...
Oye Tanatani, bata what this Mujlim's mistake was. Was it that he didn't fellate and deep throat a Shiv dildo? Was it that he refused to give up his daughter to some nanga pervert in an Ashram? Was it that he committed the unspeakable blasphemy of not chewing gobar with relish like the pack of Tanatanis who assaulted him?
 

Similar threads

hatehs
Karnataka: Two Sangh Parivar members assault a Hindu police officer and sexually abuse his wife, assuming him to be a Muslim
Replies
2
Views
231
Azadkashmir
Azadkashmir
hatehs
Rajasthan - Muslim man brutally assaulted for refusing to shriek Jjgay Shree Ram
Replies
1
Views
75
firohot4321
F
hatehs
How Majoritarian Policies in UP & Maharashtra Sent Meat Industries Into Decline, Ended Thousands Of Jobs
Replies
5
Views
116
xeuss
xeuss
GamoAccu
FBI arrests Indian American doctor for allegedly masturbating in front of a minor on a flight to Boston
Replies
1
Views
161
One_Nation
O
hatehs
BJP and it's affinity for rapists: A Hindutva ‘fraud’ accused of sexual assault caught living in a Lutyens flat meant for Indian MPs
Replies
0
Views
278
hatehs
hatehs

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom