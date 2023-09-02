Madhya Pradesh: Tribal MINOR raped and murdered by upper-caste Hindu for refusing sexual advances

hatehs
Brutal rape and murder of tribal child in MP receives no headlines
SABRANGINDIA
AUGUST 29, 2023
A tribal teenager, aged 17, was murdered for allegedly refusing the sexual advances of a dominant caste man in the BJP-ruled state, Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district.
The harrowing case of a 17-year-old Kol Tribal girl’s gruesome murder has failed to ignite outrage in the state of Madhya Pradesh. The incident, which took place in the Sidhi district, is a new one in an ever increasing list of atrocities against Dalits and tribals getting reported.
The victim, who hailed from Chirohi village, Sidhi district, was reportedly killed on the night of August 24 under brutal circumstances. According to Sidhi Police Superintendent Ravindra Verma, two suspects, identified as Dheeraj Singh and Dharmendra Singh, were apprehended in connection with the crime. The accused, belonging to the dominant Thakur caste, has allegedly confessed to the gruesome act, according to Nai Dunya.
Report further suggest that the young girl had been consistently rejecting the sexual advances of Dharmendra Singh, the primary accused and thus, enraged by alleged rumours of her involvement with a neighbour, Dharmendra, accompanied by an accomplice forcibly entered the victim’s home at midnight. The police allege that they dragged the young child to another room and strangled her to death.
While the police have lodged an FIR under Section 302 (Murder) of the Indian Penal Code, allegations of more heinous acts have surfaced. Tribal activist Vivek Kol, who recently resigned from the BJP in protest against such incidents in July this year, has claimed that the victim was raped, brutally assaulted, and even had her eyes gouged out. Activists and the victim’s family demand that the charges be extended to include Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) and rape sections. Kol has further voiced his demand for justice and has also urged authorities to bulldoze the homes of the accused and ensure that all aspects of the crime are thoroughly investigated.
The tragedy comes as part of a distressing trend of hate crimes against tribal and Dalit communities in the country, in which a number of cases have been reported from Madhya Pradesh. This incident follows closely on the heels of several other shocking events, including the incident from July earlier this year where a video appeared in which a tribal man is seen being urinated on. Pravesh Shukla’s house was demolished in the state. Shukla was caught on camera abusing and urinating upon the tribal in the very same district, Sidhi. The video had gone viral and had garnered much condemnation.
