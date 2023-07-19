What's new

Madhya Pradesh: Son of Hindu BJP Leader, Three Other Accomplices Abduct Two Sisters and Sexually Assault Both

hatehs

hatehs

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Mar 10, 2023
Messages
737
Reaction score
-2
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada

Sisters Sexually Abused, One Attempts Suicide, BJP Leader's Son An Accused​

The area is the home turf of Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra, who represents the Datia Assembly constituency.​

India NewsReported by Anurag Dwary, Edited by Akhil KumarUpdated: July 16, 2023 1:19 pm IST


All the accused are residents of Unnao police station area.
The survivors and the accused are students, and the police is investigating the matter, Datia Superintendent of Police Pradeep Sharma said.
A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, and also the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, has been registered against the accused, Mr Sharma said.
"The complainant said she and her elder sister were abducted by four persons. The accused took them to a house, where they raped her elder sister," Pradeep Sharma said.
A complaint was lodged by the woman's younger sister.
Following the incident, the victim and her younger sister returned home, where the victim tried to commit suicide, he said.
The woman was later admitted to a hospital in Jhansi in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, Mr Sharma said. As per the First Information Report (FIR), the accused also sexually abused the complainant, he said.
A reward of ₹ 10,000 has been announced on the accused who are on the run, he said.

BJP's district president Surendra Budholia said the incident was unfortunate, and the police were yet to record the victim's statement.
If the victim takes the name of the BJP office-bearer's son in her statement to the police, then the party will serve a notice to him (local functionary). The party will then take further action, Mr Budholia said.

www.ndtv.com

Sisters Sexually Abused, One Attempts Suicide, BJP Leader's Son An Accused

A Madhya Pradesh BJP leader's son is among four accused of gang-raping a woman and sexually assaulting her minor sister in the Datia district of the state.
www.ndtv.com www.ndtv.com
 
GodToons said:
These guys are criminals and the most stringent acts applied against them. No ruling party leader is trying to save them by saying "bhatka hua naujawan" or "Minority is in danger". Now go and kidnap some underage Hindu girls in Pakistan and kalma padwao. Shoo
Click to expand...
Pakistan ka visa Dil de bhaiyye
 
GodToons said:
Do continue your work, someone from pure land will get in touch with you. Either they will take you with them or you will be consumed here with your hate.
Click to expand...
Afghanis, Paks, Banglas, North Indian Gujjus = useless eaters
 
GodToons said:
Do continue your work, someone from pure land will get in touch with you. Either they will take you with them or you will be consumed here with your hate.
Click to expand...
I'm in the process of arranging a visa for him. Mad?
 
GodToons said:
These guys are criminals and the most stringent acts applied against them. No ruling party leader is trying to save them by saying "bhatka hua naujawan" or "Minority is in danger". Now go and kidnap some underage Hindu girls in Pakistan and kalma padwao. Shoo
Click to expand...
Any idea why ruling party tried to protect the rapist Hindu wrestling federation chief?
 
hatehs said:
Any idea why ruling party tried to protect the rapist Hindu wrestling federation chief?
Click to expand...
The police investigation is complete, the case is filed in the court. India is not a banana republic where anyone can be hanged on any popular person's demand.
now Shoo
 
GodToons said:
The police investigation is complete, the case is filed in the court. India is not a banana republic where anyone can be hanged on any popular person's demand.
now Shoo
Click to expand...

Hahaha.....the same place where Muslims houses are demolished merely on accusations?

This specimen of the depraved society will go to any lengths to justify crimes of his community
 

Similar threads

D
Fired over Brahmin remarks, Pritam Singh Lodhi turns up OBC-Dalit heat on Madhya Pradesh BJP
Replies
0
Views
358
Drizzt
D
hatehs
BJP and it's affinity for rapists: A Hindutva ‘fraud’ accused of sexual assault caught living in a Lutyens flat meant for Indian MPs
Replies
0
Views
259
hatehs
hatehs
hatehs
‘I Have A Lot Of Strength In Me:’ Muzaffarnagar Gang-Rape Survivor's 10-Year-Haul For Justice Ends, 2 Convicted
Replies
0
Views
274
hatehs
hatehs
hatehs
The big, booming business of child-bride trafficking in Gujarat
Replies
0
Views
253
hatehs
hatehs
hatehs
NYTimes: In India’s Gang Rape Culture, All Women Are Victims
Replies
5
Views
268
El Sidd
El Sidd

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom