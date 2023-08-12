What's new

Madhya Pradesh: Muslim BJP lawmaker murdered by her radical Hindu husband AMIT

hatehs

hatehs

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Mar 10, 2023
Messages
891
Reaction score
-2
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada

Husband Arrested For BJP Leader Sana Khan's Murder. Cops Look For Body​

Amit Sahu confessed to the crime and was arrested along with one other person from Ghora Bazar area of Jabalpur by a team of Nagpur Police.​

India NewsReported by Sunilkumar Singh, Edited by Samiran MishraUpdated: August 12, 2023 2:27 pm IST
Sana Khan's body has not been recovered yet, the police said.

Nagpur:
Ten days after Nagpur BJP leader Sana Khan went missing, her husband, Amit Sahu, was arrested on Friday for murdering her in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur, police said.
Amit Sahu confessed to the crime and was arrested along with one other person from Ghora Bazar area of Jabalpur by a team of Nagpur Police.
According to the police, Sahu threw Ms Khan's body in a river. However, the victim's body has not been recovered yet, the police added.

Sana Khan, a Nagpur resident and BJP minority cell member, went missing after visiting Jabalpur. According to her family, Ms Khan's last known location on August 1 was in Jabalpur, where she had gone to meet Sahu. Ms Khan left Nagpur on a private bus and called her mother the next day after reaching the city. However, she went missing shortly after.

The Nagpur police team that arrested the two accused has left for Maharashtra and will be presenting them in a local court today.

www.ndtv.com

