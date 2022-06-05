Made-in-India Tejas for Argentina Air Force? US cautions against China/Pak JF-17

What's new

Dalit

Dalit

Argentina is on the lookout for supersonic fighter jets. India made LCA Tejas and the Chinese JF-17 are the top two contenders. As per Shephard media, the apparent frontrunner is the JF-17 Thunder, built jointly by China and Pakistan. In March, an Argentinian delegation toured the HAL facility adding to speculation about Tejas being considered by the Argentinian Air Force. Watch this video to know more.


Looks like papa America is trying its level best to derail JF-17 deal and promote the Tejas on India's behalf. What a great ally to have. First, meddle in Pakistani politics and pretend they don't care about Pakistan. Of course they don't care about Pakistan... 🤔
 
Of the five supersonic-capable candidates originally vetted by the Argentine Air Force (the Israeli Kfir, the American F-16, the Russian MiG-35, the Indian Tejas and the Sino/Pakistani JF-17), only the JF-17 and the second-hand F-16 remain in the final stretch.
I wouldn't bother with hindustan times, as credible as the next man on the street.
 
I wouldn't take HT claims lightly that the Argentineans are being dissuaded and cautioned by the Americans to ditch the JF-17. The Americans are doing the work for Hindustanis.
 
Damn Indian media has revealed or rather have exposed the best kept secret on Tejas.
The damn thing can fly at hypersonic speeds. :lol:


FB_IMG_1654438209701.jpg
 
If Bajwa can sell our sovereignty, I wouldn't be surprised if he goes to Argentina and pitch for tejas himself.. * As for America it has been historically proven they are the number 1 enemy of Pakistan, she did more damage to Pakistan more than India could ever dream to..
 
At a minimum the Americans are certainly dissuading the Argentinians from acquiring the JF-17.
 

