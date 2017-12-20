What's new

M-14 - Hakla - Dera Ismail Khan Motorway

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Joined
Mar 21, 2007
Messages
100,010
Reaction score
107
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
M-14 Hakla-Dera Ismail Khan Motorway.....
PUNJAB/KHYBER PAKHTUNKHWA


Length:.................... 280 km
Cost:........................ 1.5 Billions $
Duration................ 2 years


Project description

The new motorway will consist of 11 interchanges, 74 culverts, and 3 major bridges .It will have reserved right of ways flanking either side of the motorway in order to allow for widening of the road to a 6-lane motorway in the future.

Total costs for the project are expected to be $1.05 billion,with 90% of the project's cost to be funded by the Government of china.
The Hakla-Dera Ismail Khan road will be completed by June 2018.


The four-lane expressway orMotorway is part of western route of China Pakistan Economic Corridor and will be completed in two years.

The project which includes construction of several bridges and interchanges will link the undeveloped areas of Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa with the CPEC road network.


Motorway Map

[/
 
Last edited:
Updates 30/10/2017

Near Pindigheb

22886174_746209912246848_7098063905410922734_n.jpg




22853384_746209978913508_3181114795592868187_n.jpg




23031250_746210088913497_1118910781740348097_n.jpg



13/11/2017..... Package 4 near Pindigheb.

Working day & night..

23130883_1944490042468992_409193886386189771_n.jpg




Asphalt 2nd layer and stone pitching work is underway by ZKB/LIMAK JV.

23517791_717050941831309_7578588847237572430_n.jpg


23032516_712125212323882_6980165733552825313_n.jpg


23172769_712125578990512_5147851847319459660_n.jpg





CPEC Western Route:284 Km D.I.Khan (Yarik) Islamabad (Hakla) Motorway

Under Construction. Quetta Islamabad travelling time reduced to only 8 hours after completion of CPEC Route.

FWO is working CPEC Package 3 near Mianwali

24862489_1355943714533323_9219693179730834602_n.jpg


25299093_1355943701199991_75871067501723456_n.jpg


24862562_1355943707866657_4751543445258139232_n.jpg


24900117_1355943711199990_5042217316225784586_n.jpg

_
 
60% Work Complete On Western Route.

NLC completes 60 % work on CPEC Western Route D I Khan Islamabad Motorway M-14.
The 55 KM 4 Lane Expressway from Yarik to Rehmani Khel is scheduled to be completed by 30th August 2018 at the cost of Rs13.25 billion. NLC completed almost 100% of Earthwork .NLC has so far been able to complete 44 kilometer improved sub grade, 33 kilometer sub base, 19 kilometer asphalt..NHA was awarded the Package 1 of Construction of Motorway Bharma Bahatar–DI Khan as part of CPEC Western Route to NLC from 1st September 2016.
 
Yarik Interchange D.I Khan U/C

22886163_1960261127558339_4349305792310275135_n.jpg




22852936_1960261177558334_6847060250304292052_n.jpg


22815095_1960261204224998_8583501364894415571_n.jpg




M-14 under construction Package 4 near Indus river PaiKhel Mianwali.










12/12/2017.

Soan River bridge U/C package 3.

25151968_766223343578838_3011454310205055990_n.jpg


25152199_766223383578834_1720182690296098928_n.jpg


25299320_766223446912161_168872056828731862_n.jpg
 
CPEC Western Route:
Under Construction Junction of Motorways D I Khan Islamabad Motorway M-14 and Peshawar Islamabad Motorway M-1 near Fateh Jang Qutbal














Work Near Lakki Marwat Area

 
CPEC Indus Bridge: Indus River Bridge construction at CPEC Western Route 285 Km D I Khan Islamabad Motorway M-14 .Bridge is under construction between Mianwali and Essa khel .It will reduced travelling time from 2 hours to 15 minutes

27750224_796532757214563_1557790182191939050_n.jpg




27858005_796532720547900_465233228287241204_n.jpg





27751804_796532663881239_8171479625925190515_n.jpg




27654430_796532640547908_5914558178450027004_n.jpg





FWO is lying asphalt work on Section 3 Mianwali .It will be operational for traffic in 2018




 
Excellent progress, thanks @ghazi52

Looks like construction of motorway require much more work then highway. This is why I believe M-9 Hydrabad-Karachi motorway will not be at par with motorways/expressway build from ground up.
 
285 Km D I Khan Islamabad Motorway under construction near Pai khel Mianwali.It will reduced travelling time between Quetta & Islamabad.This section will be open for traffic in 2018.

30657346_828296534038185_7080727476335572814_n.jpg


29683251_822753287925843_7898604495164149368_n.jpg



29594969_822753364592502_2429669944212564302_n.jpg




29572208_821309944736844_7119069242440653416_n.jpg




 
D I Khan Islamabad Motorway under construction . Interchanges name & Location of 3 Service Areas. Schedule date for completion 5 sections Aug 2018-May 2019.It will be directly link with Attock,Mianwali, Bhakkar , Lakki Marwat , Karak & Dera Ismail Khan


31059673_832363323631506_7994789056462977207_n.jpg




31084242_832363226964849_6206304777909076266_n.jpg





31116797_832363156964856_1700196981539098681_n.jpg





31084110_832363100298195_9001893147222312343_n.jpg
 
Hakla-Di Khan Motorway: Project to be completed by year-end

ISLAMABAD: The under-construction Hakla-DI Khan Motorway project will be completed by the end of this year, which will reduce travel time and boost economic activities in less developed areas of Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. The four-lane 285-kilometre north-south motorway is being developed as part of western alignment of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), an official of the National Highway Authority (NHA) told APP on Tuesday.

The motorway continues to advance before terminating near the town of Yarrik, north of DI Khan city. For ensuring timely completion, the Hakla-DI Khan Motorway has been divided into five phases including Yarik-Rehmani Khail section, Rehmani Khail-Kot Belian section, Kot Belian-Tarap section, Tarap-Pindi Gheb section and Pindi Gheb-Hakla Interchange section.
 
Hakla-Dera Ismail Khan Motorway.. M-14
Updates 11/6/2018.

Rehmani Khel to Kot Balian (Package-2B).

34962569_379270552578927_3074261449296576512_n.jpg


35159297_379270609245588_183937794131886080_n.jpg


35147468_379270655912250_6575653290191618048_n.jpg


35050233_379270702578912_7726412506398195712_n.jpg


34962793_379270822578900_1475379450097958912_n.jpg


35049492_379271062578876_6850112012622495744_n.jpg
 
31116797_832363156964856_1700196981539098681_n.jpg


31084110_832363100298195_9001893147222312343_n.jpg




D.I Khan Islamabad Motorway Section 2B Rehmani Khel to Kot Balian Dist Mianwali. It will be completed in Dec 2018..
















 
Updates 5/7/2018.

Package 2A.

36381324_1574166219361281_3954049654085124096_n.jpg





36386173_1574166162694620_665681757210673152_n.jpg




36437207_1575773842533852_432643003597717504_n.jpg




36526903_1577273492383887_2204650281185050624_n.jpg
 

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Renewed strategy: PTI closes Motorway Interchange M-1 for traffic
Replies
0
Views
354
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
ghazi52
M-8- Ratodero in Sindh to Gwadar Port Motorway
Replies
5
Views
2K
R2D2
R2D2
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Ali Amin Gandapur arrested from Dera Ismael Khan
Replies
5
Views
695
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
HAIDER
LOL : PM Shehbaz inaugurates Sukkur-Hyderabad motorway, says to be completed in 30 months
Replies
7
Views
579
SQ8
S
ghazi52
2 army soldiers martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists in Dera Ismail Khan
Replies
7
Views
877
Samurai_assassin
Samurai_assassin

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom