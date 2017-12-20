ghazi52
PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
M-14 Hakla-Dera Ismail Khan Motorway.....
PUNJAB/KHYBER PAKHTUNKHWA
Length:.................... 280 km
Cost:........................ 1.5 Billions $
Duration................ 2 years
Project description
The new motorway will consist of 11 interchanges, 74 culverts, and 3 major bridges .It will have reserved right of ways flanking either side of the motorway in order to allow for widening of the road to a 6-lane motorway in the future.
Total costs for the project are expected to be $1.05 billion,with 90% of the project's cost to be funded by the Government of china.
The Hakla-Dera Ismail Khan road will be completed by June 2018.
The four-lane expressway orMotorway is part of western route of China Pakistan Economic Corridor and will be completed in two years.
The project which includes construction of several bridges and interchanges will link the undeveloped areas of Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa with the CPEC road network.
Motorway Map
