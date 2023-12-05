Love beyond borders: Pakistani woman reaches India to marry fiancé​

,..,.Javeria Khanum and Sameer Khan established contacts in 2018, and their friendship blossomed into loveDecember 05, 2023Javeria Khanum explains due to Covid-19 restrictions and subsequent visa issues, she couldn't travel to India earlier. PHOTO: EXPRESSIn a heartwarming turn of events, a Pakistani woman on Tuesday arrived in India via the Wagah border crossing to tie the knot with her Indian fiancé.Javeria Khanum, a resident of Karachi, shared that her family bid her farewell as she set out for India to marry her long-awaited love, Sameer Khan.Javeria explained that due to Covid-19 restrictions and subsequent visa issues, she couldn't travel to India earlier. However, after a wait of five years, she finally obtained a visa and traveled to India to solemnise her marriage with Sameer.She said that her visa was rejected twice and even now she has been granted a visa for a mere 45 days. The couple plans to have their wedding in the first week of January.Expressing her joy, the young woman stated that she is delighted that her five-year-long wish is finally coming true. She eagerly anticipates tying the knot with Sameer and commencing a new chapter in their lives.Javeria revealed that she and Sameer established contacts in 2018, and their friendship blossomed into love. Her prospective in-laws and soon-to-be husband waited for her arrival in Attari, near Amritsar, for the wedding festivities.Interestingly, the latest incident comes to fore amid a similar story between 35-year-old Indian Anju and 25-year-old Nasrullah, who hails from the scenic region of Upper Dir. However, it was reported that Anju is facing challenges in reuniting with her children.Another such incident that captured the media spotlight on both sides of the border involved Seema Ghulam Haider, 27, and Sachin Meena, 22, who met through the popular online game PUBG.