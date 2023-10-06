Loud-explosion-heard-in-dera-ghazi-khan-authorities-suspect-sonic-boom

indushek
https://www.dawn.com/news/1779663/l...era-ghazi-khan-authorities-suspect-sonic-boom
Very interesting
Dera Ghazi Khan is also the country's largest nuclear centre. Blast was so loud it was reportedly heard 30-50 km away in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces as well. While the huge noise triggered panic among residents, the govt has denied any nuclear accident.
