Loud-explosion-heard-in-dera-ghazi-khan-authorities-suspect-sonic-boom

indushek said:
https://www.dawn.com/news/1779663/l...era-ghazi-khan-authorities-suspect-sonic-boom


Very interesting

Dera Ghazi Khan is also the country's largest nuclear centre. Blast was so loud it was reportedly heard 30-50 km away in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces as well. While the huge noise triggered panic among residents, the govt has denied any nuclear accident.
Probably breaking of sound barrier by jet aircraft, keeping in view PAF Central Command exercises being conducted.
 
PanzerKiel said:

Probably breaking of sound barrier by jet aircraft, keeping in view PAF Central Command exercises being conducted.
Yes I have heard about that

Some TV news however talks about, Police and rescue teams being deployed


Time stamp: 1:37 to 2:29 (ARY news clip)

Given the location, its getting a bit more interest than usual on this side. However without any further details, we have to go with official explanation.
 

