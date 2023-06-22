Loot sale : Entire Karachi Port leased to Abu Dhabi for 50 years for $50 million dollars. Chief economist general asim munir

Cash GK
SENIOR MEMBER
- Joined
- Sep 20, 2015
- Messages
- 4,113
- Reaction score
- 0
- Country
- Location
Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Note: This feature currently requires accessing the site using the built-in Safari browser.
no.
Not possible, this does not make sense at all. looks fake.. should be $5B for 50 years
Beggars cant be choosers.
You gave away your security for cheepyes, but i think it will be nearly 1 to 2 billion $ for 50 years maximum.
seems not good deal.
yes, but i think it will be nearly 1 to 2 billion $ for 50 years maximum.
seems not good deal.
The next strong contender for a similar portion is China,
Pakistani's deam of becoming a trans-shipment hub replacing Abu Dhabi port is gone. UAE bought this exactly for this reason, to end competition.Thank god its UAE, hmm this can be good over all.
Pakistani's deam of becoming a trans-shipment hub replacing Abu Dhabi port is gone. UAE bought this exactly for this reason, to end competition.
That maybe but, thank your stars that its not China.Pakistani's deam of becoming a trans-shipment hub replacing Abu Dhabi port is gone. UAE bought this exactly for this reason, to end competition.