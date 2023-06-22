What's new

Loot sale : Entire Karachi Port leased to Abu Dhabi for 50 years for $50 million dollars. Chief economist general asim munir

Why can't Pakistan or Pakistanis operate it and make money, we have 250M population. Uae will bring trouble, look in Sudan and other states, these states start to fund their proxies and when you get out of line they will bite you hard.

pikkuboss said:
Pakistani's deam of becoming a trans-shipment hub replacing Abu Dhabi port is gone. UAE bought this exactly for this reason, to end competition.
Click to expand...

Good point, the whole nation is in sale, wonder how much kickbacks were given to the rulers.
 
pikkuboss said:
Pakistani's deam of becoming a trans-shipment hub replacing Abu Dhabi port is gone. UAE bought this exactly for this reason, to end competition.
Click to expand...
That maybe but, thank your stars that its not China.
Who knows in future, some Indian firm might even get a foot hold there through UAE route (ok this is light hearted boys, please don't get on me now haha).
 
Question is… who will from the crooks will pocket the money…
 

Similar threads

H
PDM govt decided to lease profitable Karachi Port Terminals to foreign company
Replies
2
Views
297
AZADPAKISTAN2009
AZADPAKISTAN2009
H
Pakistan for sale as the UAE and Qatar make their moves
2
Replies
23
Views
971
Muji.Iqbal
Muji.Iqbal
ghazi52
Offer for Karachi Sea Port terminal rejected as ‘too low’
2
Replies
20
Views
824
Cash GK
Cash GK
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Who is Lt Gen Asim Munir, PM Shehbaz’s pick for army chief?
2
Replies
27
Views
2K
ghazi52
ghazi52
Bilal9
Emerging World (Abu Dhabi Importer of PRAN Bangladesh) to set up new manufacturing unit in KEZAD
Replies
0
Views
396
Bilal9
Bilal9

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom