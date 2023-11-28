Loongson 3A6000 CPU unveiled - matches 10th gen i3 CPU in IPC

StraightEdge said: Just to add to this post - this uses a completely new instruction set, somewhat similar to MIPS. It's not x86 or ARM instruction set, so won't be running Windows etc., Linux based OS has been adapted for this architecture. It currently is based on a 12nm process. I would say more than enough for daily tasks. Apparently a newer version (7000 series) is expected to come next year from rumors. More importantly, it's kind of sanction-proof. Click to expand...

Faster than Core i5-14600K?Unbelievable!No wonder if USA is scared to death with China.12nm?That is even crazier!I can't imagine if the chip was made with 3-4nm.It will become the fastest processor on the market.I can't imagine what if China is successfully build an 1nm machine.I think the day China is able to do it, China technology will be surpassed the West and become the most advanced country in the world.Faster CPU is always important and better.Because software was written and designed based on CPU performance.With fast CPU, fastest in the world, software developer can write better software and more features.Even more advanced features because CPU performance makes it possible.I don't know how to say it, but basically, faster CPU available on the market, software developer can write better software, and with better software, in China case, software developer increased its status from third-world developer to world-class developer (if not, world's best).Imagine if China's CPU is 10x faster than any other CPU, any software written for China's CPU is more advanced than any software for other CPU. Of course!Others probably can write better software too, but they can't do it because of hardware limitation.