Loongson 3A6000 CPU unveiled - matches 10th gen i3 CPU in IPC

China’s Loongson 3A6000 CPU Reaches Core i5-14600K Performance In Clock-To-Clock Test, Overclocked To 3 GHz​

Image Source: Bilibilib (普普通通Tony大叔)

Loongson 3A6000 CPU which is made for China's domestic PC market has reached performance parity with Intel's 14th Gen CPUs in clock-to-clock tests.

Loongson 3A6000 CPU Shows Strong Clock-To-Clock Performance Against Intel's Latest CPUs, Can Be A Game Changer For China's PC Segment If Not For The Low Clock Speeds​

Last month, we got our first true taste of the much-awaited Loongson 3A6000 CPU which is a brand new chip designed to serve China's PC market. In the preview, we saw that the chip managed to get on par with the latest Intel and AMD Desktop CPUs in terms of IPC and now, we have new tests that further show the capabilities of this processor.

Related Story China’s Loongson Plans To Tape-Out A GPU In Q3 2024 That Is Equivalent To AMD’s 6-Year Old RX 550​


In terms of specifications, the Loongson 3A6000 CPU features a quad-core design (4C/8T) and an operating frequency of 2.5 GHz (peak). The CPU uses a 4th Generation Dragon architecture which integrates LA664 cores with support for 128-bit vector processing extended instructions (LSX) and the 256-bit advanced vector processing extended instructions (LASX) along with SMT2.
loongson-3a6000-chinese-cpu-benchmarks-_2
loongson-3a6000-chinese-cpu-benchmarks-_3
loongson-3a6000-chinese-cpu-benchmarks-_4
loongson-3a6000-chinese-cpu-benchmarks-_5

The performance of the chip was measured within SPEC CPU 2006 and UnixBench benchmarks. Starting with SPEC CPU 2006, we first have the single-core tests where the Loongson 3A6000 CPU offered up to 75% performance uplift over its predecessor, the 3A5000. The chip also ended up very close to the Core i3-10100 while consuming lower power (42W vs 52W). The difference is that the Loongson 3A6000 CPU was running at a clock speed of 2.5 GHz whereas the Core i3-10100 peaked at 4.3 GHz. In multi-core tests, the chip once again showed almost 2x the performance uplift over the 3A5000 predecessor while offering nearly similar performance as the Core i3-10100 (4.3 GHz).

Loongson's 3A6000 CPU reaches performance parity with Intel's 14th Gen CPUs in clock-to-clock tests. Image Source: Bilibilib (普普通通Tony大叔)
So to make things fair, the Loongson 3A6000 was pitted against the Core i3-10100 and Core i5-14600K at the same 2.5 GHz clock speeds. This allowed the 3A600 to easily surpass the Core i3-10100 CPU with a lead of up to 40% while the chip was also faster than the Core i5-14600K in the integer tests while falling slightly behind in the Floating Point tests.


The Loongson 3A6000 CPU hits 3 GHz clock speeds but only with LN2 cooling. Image Source: Bilibilib (普普通通Tony大叔)
Lastly, we have the UnixBench which showcased a similar story and it goes off to show that the Loongson 3A6000 CPU can end up being a very competitive solution in China's domestic market. The clock speeds can be improved in the coming generations but for now, it looks like the chip can only reach around 2.6 GHz clocks with 3 GHz requiring LN2 cooling as demonstrated by ASUS's Tony here.
asus-loongson-3a6000-cpu-china-pc-market-motherboard-_1

asus-loongson-3a6000-cpu-china-pc-market-motherboard-_2

The motherboard used for the overclocking demonstration is the XC-LS3A6M which is designed by ASUS specifically for the Loongson 3A6000 CPUs and comes with DDR4 support and the 7A2000 PCH. There are a range of I/O features and ASUS states that we can expect further OC updates in the future.

China is further ahead in microchips then USA strategists expected (and wanted). Chinese Chip designs are comparable to western designs....even in AI chips. I forecast that China will develop domestic EUV lithography machines more rapidly then USA strategists expect.
 
i suppose chinese ccp has attracted and some bribed talent from the west at their disposal.
 
Azadkashmir said:
i suppose chinese ccp has attracted and some bribed talent from the west at their disposal.
West doesn't make advanced integrated circuits. :lol: Most comes from Taiwan.......which is part of China. Many Taiwanese view themselves as Chinese and will work with Chinese companies.
 
CrazyZ said:
China is further ahead in microchips then USA strategists expected (and wanted). Chinese Chip designs are comparable to western designs....even in AI chips. I forecast that China will develop domestic EUV lithography machines more rapidly then USA strategists expect.
China has successfully developed its own EUV light source on April 2023.


Previously, the US is the only country that controls this technology, that's why they can dictate ASML to comply with their anti-China policy.

ASML only assembles the EUV lithography machine, but its EUV light source is a technology controlled by the US.

China is the second country on this world to independently develop its own EUV light source, so China's first domestic EUV lithography machine should be available around 2025-2026.
 
CrazyZ said:
West doesn't make advanced integrated circuits. :lol: Most comes from Taiwan.......which is part of China. Many Taiwanese view themselves as Chinese and will work with Chinese companies.
no way i thought west designed it and it was assembled by china sweatshops.
 
Just to add to this post - this uses a completely new instruction set, somewhat similar to MIPS. It's not x86 or ARM instruction set, so won't be running Windows etc., Linux based OS has been adapted for this architecture. It currently is based on a 12nm process. I would say more than enough for daily tasks. Apparently a newer version (7000 series) is expected to come next year from rumors. More importantly, it's kind of sanction-proof.
 
China should make an open source OS for this chip. The OS will be for free to attract more oversea users and software designers. Microsoft and Intel's time is numbered.
 
Faster than Core i5-14600K?

Unbelievable!

No wonder if USA is scared to death with China.


StraightEdge said:
Just to add to this post - this uses a completely new instruction set, somewhat similar to MIPS. It's not x86 or ARM instruction set, so won't be running Windows etc., Linux based OS has been adapted for this architecture. It currently is based on a 12nm process. I would say more than enough for daily tasks. Apparently a newer version (7000 series) is expected to come next year from rumors. More importantly, it's kind of sanction-proof.
12nm?

That is even crazier!

I can't imagine if the chip was made with 3-4nm.

It will become the fastest processor on the market.

I can't imagine what if China is successfully build an 1nm machine.

I think the day China is able to do it, China technology will be surpassed the West and become the most advanced country in the world.


Faster CPU is always important and better.

Because software was written and designed based on CPU performance.

With fast CPU, fastest in the world, software developer can write better software and more features.

Even more advanced features because CPU performance makes it possible.

I don't know how to say it, but basically, faster CPU available on the market, software developer can write better software, and with better software, in China case, software developer increased its status from third-world developer to world-class developer (if not, world's best).

Imagine if China's CPU is 10x faster than any other CPU, any software written for China's CPU is more advanced than any software for other CPU. Of course!

Others probably can write better software too, but they can't do it because of hardware limitation.
 
I believe everything that is uttered by the Chinese. The Chinese ALWAYS tell the truth as opposed to the lying westerners who produce fake results which cannot be independently verified.
 

