Lockheed Martin's laser power reaches new heights: Introduces 500 kW-class System

Lockheed Martin's laser power reaches new heights: Introduces 500 kW-class SystemLockheed Martin's 500 kW-class laser conceptual rendering for the OUSD's High Energy Laser Scaling Initiative (HELSI). The laser will be tactically configured and ready to support military platforms. Image courtesy Lockheed Martin.Lockheed Martin's laser power reaches new heights: Introduces 500 kW-class Systemby Brad BartzLos Angeles CA (SPX) Jul 30, 2023Lockheed Martin, the American aerospace titan, is breaking its power records in laser technology by escalating to a groundbreaking 500-kilowatt (kW) class laser. This development outstrips its previously highest achievement of a 300 kW-class laser, developed under a Department of Defense (DoD) contract. The new 500 kW-class laser system is a significant step in the High Energy Laser Scaling Initiative (HELSI), funded through a fresh contract from the DoD's Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering (OUSD R&E).The current phase of HELSI is bent on enhancing the laser's power while preserving high beam quality. It also aims for optimal efficiency, size, weight, and volume for the continuous-wave high energy laser sources. Demonstrating this prowess will minimize risk associated with the DoD's acquisition and implementation of high-power laser weapon systems for all six branches of the military.Rick Cordaro, Vice President of Mission Systems and Weapons at Lockheed Martin, lauded the mutual investment in high energy lasers. He highlighted the DoD's commitment to backing America's warfighters and Lockheed Martin's anticipatory measures in augmenting its production infrastructure. According to Cordaro, the objective is to meet the DoD's call for laser weapons that bolster protection layers, offer lower engagement costs, swift light delivery, precise response, and curtailed logistics requirements.Cordaro stated, "The 500-kW laser will incorporate our successes from the 300-kW system and lessons learned from legacy programs to further prove the capability to defend against a range of threats."Lockheed Martin, a veteran weapon system integrator, has shown its dedication towards the maturity of its directed energy technology. They have also amplified their production capacity to manufacture laser weapon systems at scale. This OUSD (R&E) HELSI milestone signifies Lockheed Martin's commitment to advanced technology development, aimed at empowering speed and agility in Joint All-Domain Operations.The planned 500 kW-class laser will be tactically configured to bolster military platforms. It will make use of Lockheed Martin's tried and tested spectral beam combined architecture. Moreover, the system will be designed per the DoD's Modular Open System Approach standards to guarantee system interoperability and multi-mission integration.With over 40 years of practice in electromagnetic energy's research, design, development, and capture, Lockheed Martin continues to push the envelope. The company is leveraging its wealth of experience to advance power levels in a bid to furnish innovative security solutions for the 21st century.