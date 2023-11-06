What's new

Locals complain about central heating in Xinjiang province

Locals complain about central heating in Xinjiang province

Xinjiang province started central heating in September, when it was still short sleevs shirt weather in many parts of the region, many locals complains that the government must be retarded and any have to turn on the air conditioners after the indoor temperature soars up to over 28°C

