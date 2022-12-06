What's new

Local villagers at China-Afghanistan border Pamir region benefit from tourism through the government built home inns

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Nov 4, 2011
Messages
64,121
Reaction score
-55
Country
China
Location
China
Local villagers at China-Afghanistan border Pamir region benefit from tourism through the government built home inns
In order to boost local Pamiris income, the govenment builds home stay facilities for the local Tajiks and gives them for free.

English subtitles

 
Pamir village home stay

c22f9e1cly1h6z50d155pj21400u0tgm.jpg

c22f9e1cly1h6z50b6qikj21400u0jvt.jpg
c22f9e1cly1h6z50cazqpj21400u0gp0.jpg

调整大小 adb34e2cf11c4886bb1ac7403ee68d77.jpg
 
Pamir village home stay
Wakhan Corridor

微信图片_20221206171345.jpg
微信图片_20221206171142.jpg
微信图片_20221206171150.jpg
微信图片_20221206171352.jpg
微信图片_20221206171337.jpg
调整大小 微信图片_20221206170926.jpg
调整大小 微信图片_20221206171015.jpg
调整大小 微信图片_20221206171022.jpg
微信图片_20221206170943.jpg
微信图片_20221206171132.jpg
微信图片_20221206171124.jpg
微信图片_20221206171301.jpg
微信图片_20221206171237.jpg

微信图片_20221206175432.jpg
微信图片_20221206175334.jpg
 
Last edited:

Visit the Wakhan Corridor, the only channel connecting China and Afghanistan​

 
beijingwalker said:

Visit the Wakhan Corridor, the only channel connecting China and Afghanistan​

Click to expand...

You cannot go too deep into Wakhan corridor. It is restricted area and many jihadist slip in and out from this area. In the past, the PLA and Arm police have skirmish in this area.
 
How friendly Tajik people are!! random tourists are invited to Tajik wedding in a mountain cliff village at Pamir Plateau

English subtitles

 
Hown hospitable are the people of Xinjiang? Come to Xinjiang and sing and dance with the locals!

 

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Vlogger visits village in China's westernmost county, Akto ethnic Kyrgyz autonomous Prefecture in Pamir Plateau bordering Kyrgyzstan
Replies
5
Views
220
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
No casualties in Xinjiang Pamir region from massive Tajikstan-China border earthquake, Earthquake proof new houses built after 2017 earthquake work
2
Replies
21
Views
2K
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Driving thru a small high plateau Tajik town in westernmost China bordering 3 countries, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Tajikstan
2 3
Replies
36
Views
4K
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Get Ya Wig Split
China’s local governments boost revenue by selling land to their own entities
Replies
3
Views
182
Char
Char
beijingwalker
Global Impact: home-grown C919 passenger jet, first locally built large cruise ship highlight China’s advanced manufacturing progress
Replies
0
Views
338
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom