What's new

Local Assemblers Experiencing Up to 55% Decline in Q1,FY23-24 Sales

CSPK

CSPK

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Joined
Apr 19, 2017
Messages
81
Reaction score
0
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
The challenging period for the local auto industry continues, as sales remain at rock bottom. The decline is attributed to massive currency depreciation, steeply rising car prices, stringent auto financing conditions, and the depleted buying power of the masses.

The first quarter of the current fiscal year came to a very depressing conclusion for locally assembled cars, which caused more anxiety for the auto industry and its stakeholders. The numbers are way lower than that of the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year (Q1, FY22-23) which were already significantly lower than the numbers from Q1, FY21-22.

Related: Is it the End of the Road for Local Assemblers?

Below is the performance breakdown of automakers based on the first quarter sales.

Honda​

Honda’s cumulative sales for the first quarter of the previous fiscal year stood at 5,626 units, however this year the sales nosedived by 55% to 2,510 units.

Toyota​

Toyota’s sales in the discussed period of the previous fiscal year were 8,868 units, however, this year sales shrunk to 4,811 units registering a 45% decline in sales.

Suzuki​

Suzuki sold 16,639 units in the first quarter of the previous fiscal year. This year, however, the automaker was able to sell 10,946 units witnessing a 34% decline in sales.

Hyundai​

Hyundai’s previous year’s sales for the discussed period were 3,097 units which declined to 2,167 units in the first quarter of the current fiscal year for a 30% decline in sales.

From the above, the damage in sales to Honda and Toyota is much more significant compared to Suzuki and Hyundai. Other automakers including Kia, Changan, Proton, DFSK, and United also suffered from a sales decline during Q1, FY23-24, but since they are not members of PAMA, their sales data isn’t publicly available online it is hard to assess the extent of the impact.

Read the full article here: https://carspiritpk.com/car-sales-review-q1-fy23-24/
 

Similar threads

Edevelop
Auto sales rise 49% after end to import controls
Replies
7
Views
280
epebble
E
CSPK
Are New Automobiles Only for the Wealthy and Resilient?
Replies
3
Views
316
ghazi52
ghazi52
Edevelop
Indus Motor to export products to Egypt
Replies
0
Views
255
Edevelop
Edevelop
ghazi52
Regional exports fall as sales to China shrink by a quarter
Replies
0
Views
242
ghazi52
ghazi52
CSPK
How Viable is Car Financing Today?
Replies
0
Views
271
CSPK
CSPK

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom