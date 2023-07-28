What's new

Lloyd’s List: One Hundred Ports 2023 - Chattogram port slips three notches

As per Lloyd’s List, Chattogram port handled about 3.14 million TEUs of containers in 2022, down 2.2 per cent from around 3.21 million TEUs the previous year.

1690562224976.png


Holding its rank among the busiest seaports worldwide could be compared to climbing an oiled bamboo for Chattogram port as it again slipped by three notches in Lloyd's List: One Hundred Ports 2023.

After advancing three steps to 64th in last year's edition of Lloyd's List, Chattogram port has fallen back down to 67th among the 100 busiest global ports in terms of annual container movement.

The latest edition of the maritime intelligence journal was published last week, tallying up the annual container throughput figures of the world's elite port facilities for 2022.

As per Lloyd's List, Chattogram port handled about 3.14 million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) of containers in 2022, down 2.2 per cent from around 3.21 million TEUs the previous year.

Chattogram port had advanced in rankings for seven years straight since 2014, but it eventually slipped nine notches to 67th in the 2021 edition, mainly for reduced container traffic the year before.

This is because Bangladesh had seen a substantial decrease in outgoing shipments of garment items amid the coronavirus outbreak in 2020.

However, it bounced back by advancing three steps in 2022 by handling a record number of containers the year prior.

The port had ranked 58th in 2020, 64th in 2019, 70th in 2018, 71st in 2017, 76th in 2016, 87th in 2015 and 86th in 2014.

Regarding this year's position in the global ranking, the journal remarked that the progress of Bangladesh's premier seaport's remains hindered by capacity limitations.

On the other hand, port officials reasoned it was for a decrease in foreign trade resulting from impacts of the Russia-Ukraine war that began in early 2022 and subsequent slowdown in imports later that year.

Md Omar Faruk, secretary of the Chittagong Port Authority, said the reduction in container traffic was an impact of the Russia-Ukraine crisis as well as restrictions on the import of luxury goods. However, overall cargo and ship handling at the port increased last year, he added.

Mahbubul Alam, president of the Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said the Russia-Ukraine war slowed economic activities across the world and Bangladesh is no exception as the country saw a marked decline in export orders.

"Imports also fell significantly due to the acute US dollar crisis, which is evident in the shipping trade as container traffic has reduced," he added.

Still, Alam is optimistic about a positive turn in the global economy in the coming future and emphasised on expediting port expansion projects, such as constructing the Bay Terminal.

As per Lloyd's List, the post-pandemic boom that helped the global container port sector recuperate from Covid-induced losses started to fade in 2022.

"For the world's container ports, this meant a return to the days of moderate demand growth -- a trend that had become a firm fixture for the industry pre-Covid," it said.

The 100 ports featured in the latest rankings achieved combined container volume growth of 1.5 per cent in 2022, with total liftings stacking up to 685.8 million TEUs.

The plus point of a more moderate demand picture was that it granted ports -- and container shipping in general -- much-needed respite from chronic congestion that had choked supply chains throughout 2021.

"With one challenge over, however, another began. Indeed, the operational landscape for the world's top container ports did not get any easier in 2022," the journal said.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine at the start of the year triggered a massive shock to a global economy still reeling from the effects of the worst pandemic in a century, it added.
 
Chattogram (3.14 Million TEUs - now member of the "three miilioner" club) still holds the third-largest container-handling spot in the subcontinent other than the two largest ports in India which are Mundra (Gujarat - Adani ports) and Nhava Sheva (JLN in Mumbai area) which handled throughputs of 5.65 million and 5.5 Million TEU's respectively.

And this is going to change tremendously when new container jetties and terminals (including the new Bay Terminal) get activated this summer (TEU will be doubled) in Chattogram and other ports (Mongla in particular where massive new container handling capability is being mobilized as we speak).

Payra and Matarbari are also gearing up to handle containers which are brand new ports. I am especially stoked about Payra which is closest port to Dhaka, even closer than Mongla (which currently handles bulk cargo and automobile cargo).
 
Korean consultants submit Bay terminal’s master plan
Korean consulting firms Kunhwa Engineering & Consulting Company Limited and Deyen Yang (DY) Engineering Company Limited on Wednesday submitted the master plan of Bay Terminal to the Chittagong Port Authority (CPA), source said.

The Republic of Korea (ROK)'s joint venture companies were appointed as consultant for the Bay Terminal project in April this year. They have also been tasked with crafting the master plan and making design of the Bay Terminal. They would get Tk 1.1 billion for the task, officials at the CPA said.

The CPA is the implementing authority of the project being implemented on over 900 acres of land on the port city's Patenga coastline.CPA Chairman Rear Admiral M Shahjahan said the construction of the main Bay Terminal will begin in January next and is expected to be completed in 2025.

Addressing a views-exchange meeting with other stakeholders and senior journalists on the Bay Terminal's master plan at CPA hall today, Mr Shahjahan said the CPA was all set to kick off the construction work in January 2023.

Noting that the Bay Terminal project taken in 2016, he said, all other preparations had already been done, including feasibility study, site selection, land acquisition and appointment of an internationally reputed consulting firm for crafting the master plan and design had already been completed.

"The work will start in January 2023 and is scheduled to be completed in 2025."

Once built and made operational, the Bay terminal will substantially boost the Chittagong Port's container handling capacity.

At present, the Chittagong Port can handle containers equivalent to a total of 3.1 million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent unit) a year. Once completed, the Bay Terminal will handle an additional 19 TEU's of containers, increasing the seaport's total handling capacity to 5 million TEUs, CPA officials said.

They said the Bay Terminal is also expected to contribute 2 to 3 per cent to the growth of the national economy. Talking with the journalists, Mr Shahjahan said of the total land, the local administration had handed over 68 acres to the CPA in October last year to implement the project. He disclosed that the CPA had requested the authority to lease the land at a nominal price.

"Kunhwa Engineering & Consulting Company Limited and DY Engineering Company are working jointly for the project's planning," he said. They made the master plan, including detailed engineering design, drawing and making the estimation of constructing the multipurpose terminal, he also said. The South Korean joint venture will also supervise the construction of the Bay Terminal he informed.

After going into full operation, ships with a draft of 10-12 metres and carrying a maximum 6,000 TEUs will berth at the multipurpose terminal, he added. Sources at both the CPA and the ministry concerned said, Bay Terminal, a fast-track project, will be equipped with most modern cargo-handling cranes and tools and it will facilitate berthing of vessels with more length and draft at the port's jetties for quick loading and unloading of cargoes. It will also immensely reduce goods transportation costs and bring dynamism to overall activities of the port, they said.​

Bay Terminal to spur maritime activities​

NAZIMUDDIN SHYAMOL | May 11, 2023 00:00:00

CHATTOGRAM, May 10: The Bay Terminal to be built on Patenga coastline with all modern facilities will boost the capacity of the country's prime seaport of Chattogram.

Maritime activities in Bangladesh will be increased, thanks to the terminal, hopes the business community.

Talking to the FE, Chattogram Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Mahbubul Alam said, "Once built and made operational, Bay Terminal will mobilise Chattogram seaport activities and reduce transport costs of exporters and importers."
The Chittagong Port Authority (CPA) earlier sent a development project proposal to shipping ministry for approval.

After getting the go-ahead, a tender will be invited and other procedures be started this year.

Korean consulting firms Kunhwa Consulting & Engineering Company Limited and Deyen Yang (DY) Engineering Company Limited submitted a master plan to the CPA.

Bidding for the construction of the terminal will be started next July, according to CPA officials.

CPA secretary Omar Faruk said, "We've submitted the DPP. The process of building Bay Terminal is on. We got the master plan from Korean companies. As per the plan, we submitted the DPP."

"After getting the approval," he said, "the process of tender and other procedures will be started in the current year."

"The remaining two terminals will be allotted to foreign companies under public-private partnership. The district administration handed over 68 acres of land to the CPA for this project last October."

The CPA, however, sought to lease the land by a nominal rate, cited Mr Faruq.

Sources said the terminal to be built on 900 acres of land would allow big ships that cannot berth at the jetties of the seaport to do shipment activities.

Bay Terminal is likely to be operated from 2026.

It is expected to increase the container handling capacity of the port by up to 5.0-million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) yearly from existing 3.1-million TEUs.

The terminal is also expected to contribute 2.0 to 3.0 per cent to the growth of the national economy.

Breakwater for Bay Terminal​

Nazimuddin Shyamol | October 20, 2022 00:00:00
1666192178.jpg
Representative of the Sellhorn, Manfred Voss, and CPA Chairman Rear Admiral M Shahjahan signed an agreement at the CPA board room in Chattogram on Wednesday.

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 19: Chittagong Port Authority (CPA) has signed an agreement with foreign and local companies to select an international consultancy firm for a detailed engineering design of breakwater for its Bay Terminal.

The deal was signed with Sellhorn Ingenieurgesellschaft mbH, Germany and AQUA Consultant & Associates Ltd. and KS Consultants Ltd., Bangladesh at the CPA board room on Wednesday.

The selected consultant would also have to assess the actual volume of capital dredging to be required for the terminal and conduct necessary studies following the latest international standards for the construction of the terminal of Chittagong seaport.

A representative of the Sellhorn, Mr Manfred Voss, and CPA Chairman Rear Admiral M Shahjahan signed the agreement, while Managing Director of KS Consultants Ltd Mohammed Hafijur Rahman, CPA member Md Jafar Alam, heads of different departments and secretary Omar Faruk were present.

"The selected consultant will complete the work within the next six months in accordance with the agreement," Mr Shahjahan said.
He also said that the construction work of the terminal is expected to start in January, 2023 with a target to complete it by 2025.

Two Korean consulting firms - Kunhwa Consulting & Engineering Company Limited and Deyen Yang (DY) Engineering Company Limited - have already submitted a master plan of the Bay Terminal to the CPA, he said.

"The terminal is a most important project of the CPA which will increase the total capacity of the port. Bigger ships with more length and draft will be able to berth at the jetties of the terminal for handling goods. The new Bay Terminal will immensely reduce transportation costs and bring dynamism to port activities."
 

