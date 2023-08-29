What's new

Living worm removed from Australian woman's brain in first known case

_NOBODY_

_NOBODY_

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Jan 6, 2016
Messages
3,140
Reaction score
4
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

Living worm removed from Australian woman's brain in first known case



Australian doctors have surgically removed a living, wriggling roundworm from a 64-year-old woman's brain. The worm, scientifically known as Ophidascaris robertsi, is usually found in kangaroos and carpet pythons, but for the first time, has been found in a human body. After treatment, the afflicted woman was allowed to rest at home, but remained under constant monitoring by the doctor.
 
NAVDEEP DHALIWAL said:
Fk , I hope this not another thing to worry about.
Click to expand...
1693324013218.png
 

Similar threads

Skull and Bones
A Breakthrough In Eye Treatment: IIT-Delhi's Study Finds Brain Structures To Treat Blindness
Replies
1
Views
579
jamahir
jamahir
beijingwalker
For the First Time Ever in the World, China Tested a Stirling Engine in Space
Replies
0
Views
618
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
With 5G and remote robot arms, Chinese docotor performs a surgery in Hongzhou on a patient from Xinjiang more than 4,500km (2,800 miles) away
Replies
1
Views
678
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
GamoAccu
Drinking cow urine is known to be harmful – so why do people consume it every day in India?
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
81
Views
4K
GamoAccu
GamoAccu
beijingwalker
23 million Americans suffer from long Covid — and it costs them $9,000 a year in health-care expenses, on average
Replies
2
Views
738
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom