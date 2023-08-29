_NOBODY_
Living worm removed from Australian woman's brain in first known case
Australian doctors have surgically removed a living, wriggling roundworm from a 64-year-old woman's brain. The worm, scientifically known as Ophidascaris robertsi, is usually found in kangaroos and carpet pythons, but for the first time, has been found in a human body. After treatment, the afflicted woman was allowed to rest at home, but remained under constant monitoring by the doctor.