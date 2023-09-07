What's new

Literacy rate in Bangladesh now 76.8pc​

Staff Corresponded | Published: 13:07, Sep 07,2023
The state minister for primary and mass education, Md Zakir Hossain, addresses a press conference on Thursday. The press conference was held by the primary and mass education ministry at the secretariat in Dhaka marking International Literacy Day on September 8. — New Age photo

The state minister for primary and mass education, Md Zakir Hossain, on Thursday said that the literacy rate in Bangladesh was 76.8 per cent among the population aged seven and above.

‘Still 23.8 per cent people in the country are illiterate. Without turning them literate the expected development of the country is not possible,’ he said at a press conference on the day.

The press conference was held by the primary and mass education ministry at the secretariat marking International Literacy Day on September 8.

The state minister said that as per the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics’ report on Bangladesh Sample Vital Statistics 2022 the literacy rate was 76.8 per cent.

At the press conference the ministry secretary Farid Ahmed was also present.

The literacy rate in Bangladesh was 75.6 per cent in 2022 among people aged 15 years and above as per the Report on Bangladesh Sample Vital Statistics 2020 prepared by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics.

According to the primary data of the Population and Housing Census 2022 revealed last year by BBS, the literacy rate in the country was 74.66 per cent among those aged seven and above.
 

