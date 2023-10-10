litany of victory for IK and Palestinians

Dua is the weapon of the believer, a dua that in the past has had a lot of success
https://muslimvillage.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/07/Hizb-al-Nasr-Litany-of-Victory.pdf
some background
we fight against the crusaders, their agents (zionists) and the proto-crusaders (napak army), even today.
https://muslimvillage.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/07/Hizb-al-Nasr-Litany-of-Victory.pdf
some background
Hizb an-Nasr intro - The Prayer of VictoryAl-Ghawth Al-Qutb Imam Abul Hasan Shadhili’s Hizb an-Nasr intro - The Prayer of Victory The Hizb an-Nasr was inspired and recit...
we fight against the crusaders, their agents (zionists) and the proto-crusaders (napak army), even today.