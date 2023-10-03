What's new

List of most educated countries in the world: Know where India stands

List of most educated countries in the world: Know where India stands​


India has secured a place in the list of the most educated countries in the world, which is dominated by nations in Europe. The list is topped by South Korea.

In a study conducted by an X handle called ‘World of Statistics,’ it was found that 20 percent of Indian citizens in the age group of 25 to 34 years have completed tertiary education.

According to the study, which defines educated individuals as those who have completed tertiary education, South Korea has the highest percentage. With 69 percent, the nation topped the list of the most educated countries in the world.
Following South Korea, Canada has the highest percentage of educated persons. Luxembourg, the richest country in the world with the highest GDP per capita, occupies the sixth spot with 60 percent of educated individuals.

Surprisingly, the United States lags behind many European countries on the list. Germany, one of the major countries in Europe, also ranks lower on the list.

With 20 percent of its population having completed tertiary education, India holds the 43rd position on the list.

Below is the complete list of the most educated countries in the world:

  1. South Korea: 69%
  2. Canada: 67%
  3. Japan: 65%
  4. Ireland: 63%
  5. Russia: 62%
  6. Luxembourg: 60%
  7. Lithuania: 58%
  8. UK: 57%
  9. Netherlands: 56%
  10. Norway: 56%
  11. Australia: 56%
  12. Sweden: 52%
  13. Belgium: 51%
  14. Switzerland: 51%
  15. United States: 51%
  16. Spain: 50%
  17. France: 50%
  18. Denmark: 49%
  19. Slovenia: 47%
  20. Israel: 46%
  21. Latvia: 45%
  22. Greece: 45%
  23. Portugal: 44%
  24. New Zealand: 44%
  25. Estonia: 44%
  26. Austria: 43%
  27. Turkey: 41%
  28. Iceland: 41%
  29. Finland: 40%
  30. Poland: 40%
  31. Chile: 40%
  32. Slovakia: 39%
  33. Germany: 37%
  34. Czechia: 34%
  35. Colombia: 34%
  36. Hungary: 32%
  37. Costa Rica: 31%
  38. Italy: 29%
  39. Mexico: 27%
  40. China: 27%
  41. Saudi Arabia: 26%
  42. Brazil: 23%
  43. India: 20%
  44. Argentina: 19%
  45. Indonesia: 18%
  46. South Africa: 13%
Tertiary education is 12+ above education.
 

