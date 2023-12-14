Limiting the TERM of COAS Pakistan from 4 years to 2?

Someone should get all political parties to rally on 5 point AGENDA and resolve whatever differences after elections...

All parties should demand elections.Whoever wins the elections bring resolution to Parliament in regards to limiting Pakistan army chief powers... Here are few things that are must for Pakistan long term security and fundamental rights of PAKISTANI citizens.

Army chief shall be elected for 2 years term and after a joint vote in Parliament he could be given extension of another maximum of 2 years..

This will make sure that the chief doesn't get carried away with political ideas and interests so therefore staying strictly professional.

Army should be competent enough from down up so that army CHEIF should be more of cermeonial position sort of goodbye gift to a general.

In war there shall be a joint war council of generals and army CHEIF shall not get involve in those decisions....

BUT ONE THING MUST BE DONE

A RESOLUTION IN PARLIAMENT TO LIMIT THE SERVING TERM OF ARMY CHEIF FROM 4 TO 2 YEARS.

Please share thoughts and various paths and mechanisms to pursue and implement it with the help of insider within the ranks.....