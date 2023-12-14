What's new

Limiting the TERM of COAS Pakistan from 4 years to 2?

Mithubajwa

Mithubajwa

Sep 28, 2023
Someone should get all political parties to rally on 5 point AGENDA and resolve whatever differences after elections...
All parties should demand elections.Whoever wins the elections bring resolution to Parliament in regards to limiting Pakistan army chief powers... Here are few things that are must for Pakistan long term security and fundamental rights of PAKISTANI citizens.
Army chief shall be elected for 2 years term and after a joint vote in Parliament he could be given extension of another maximum of 2 years..
This will make sure that the chief doesn't get carried away with political ideas and interests so therefore staying strictly professional.
Army should be competent enough from down up so that army CHEIF should be more of cermeonial position sort of goodbye gift to a general.
In war there shall be a joint war council of generals and army CHEIF shall not get involve in those decisions....
BUT ONE THING MUST BE DONE
A RESOLUTION IN PARLIAMENT TO LIMIT THE SERVING TERM OF ARMY CHEIF FROM 4 TO 2 YEARS.
Please share thoughts and various paths and mechanisms to pursue and implement it with the help of insider within the ranks.....
 
Army thief should do 2 years and retire, no extensions.

Extension should be performance based, if they conquer Kashmir or defeat
TTP then give them max 1 year. If they can't win a war and just want to drink whiskey
and sh@g call girls then Pak does not need them.
 
This institution of army is so rotten to the core that it needs to be disbanded ASAP and raise the new institution under full civilian control if we want to see new beginning and leave the legacy of treachery of 7 decades otherwise this colonial rotten army will take Pak to the gutter, the gutter where this institution belongs.

With army like this, Pak does NOT need any enemy.
 
DG ISI must retire from the Army (so he can't be ambitious and obey COAS for every right/wrong ) or be a civilian..
 

