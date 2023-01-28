What's new

LIFE In CHINA vs UK (2023), Which one has better standard of living?

having lived in london for many years and now living in Mumbai my home city, i must say things were much better in London 10 yrs ago but with almost same salary i draw in Mumbai now, i can afford much better standard of life in Mumbai and i have no plans to return to london...dont know about china but just my exps
 

Living Cashless in China | Life in #china |​


I only use share bikes and I believe riding bikes is a good way of exercise, I never ride those electric scooters.
 
Foreigners living in China, how foreign expats think of surveillance cameras in China


微信图片_20230130102430.png
 
Last edited:
I was brought up in the UK - Never want to go back, it's not worth it. Living conditions have gone from bad to worse. But not sure how it compares to China, Hopefully, one day I may visit/move to China. I have been trying to move to UAE but so far no luck.
 
These videos are all pretty recent uploads, China is becoming like a new continent being discovered by foreign travelers, but you don't do it through western media, cause you can only learn China being the hell on earth through it. The treasure of China can only be found by visiting and experience her by yourself.
 
Chengdu is a tier 2 city, while London is the only tier 1 city of the UK. London is especially expensive, so it’s not a for comparison. Secondly, as a YouTuber, the cost of living difference will surely mean he can afford a better life in Chengdu then in London.

What is the state of and long term plan for pollution in China? As he mentions in the video. Also, is the state of the legal system for a foreigner in China? Do people still have to register each place they move to? Seems burdensome.

All in all he does seem fair about life in China Being more decent than life currently in the UK.
 
beijingwalker said:
Foreigners living in China, how foreign expats think of surveillance cameras in China

Click to expand...
To sum her ideas up about China: incredibly safe, super convenient for everything, good standard of living and money,, amazing food, plenty of opportunities
What's more for an average person without political agenda wants to live in a place?
 
beijingwalker said:
To sum her ideas up about China: incredibly safe, super convenient for everything, good standard of living and money,, amazing food, plenty of opportunities
What's more for an average person without political agenda wants to live in a place?
Click to expand...
She may not have a political agenda, but if she has to go through the legal system, for whatever reason, even if she is the victim of something, it will be the real test of her freedom in China. Same applies for a person in the US or the UK.
 
This guy from another video has a good point, in China as long as you have something to do, most part of your income can be saved yet you can still enjoy a high standard, comfortable life, comparing to the west where he is from, people just live paycheck to paycheck and struggle to make ends meet. If you want to have some savings in the bank for the future, China is a good place to do it.

微信图片_20230130112125.png
 
beijingwalker said:
This guy from another video has a good point, in China as long as you have something to do, most part of your income can be saved yet you can still enjoy a high standard, comfortable life, comparing to the west where he is from, people just live paycheck to paycheck and struggle to make ends meet. If you want to have some savings in the bank for the future, China is a good place to do it.

View attachment 914048
Click to expand...
What happens if people lose their jobs? Do they have to leave the country?
 
FuturePAF said:
What happens if people lose their jobs? Do they have to leave the country?
Click to expand...
Sadly, yes, I got some American and Canadian friends got deported last year, one of them lived in China for 11 years already, hopefully the rules for foreigners can be relaxed in the future, in recent couples of years, rules became very harsh for foreigners in China after the rapid deterioration of the relations between China and the west. Have to admit that China used to be a very foreigners friendly country, not anymore. let's hope for the better.
 
beijingwalker said:
Sadly, yes, I got some American and Canadian friends got deported last year, one of them lived in China for 11 years already, hopefully the rules for foreigners can be relaxed in the future, in recent couples of years, rules became very harsh for foreigners in China after the rapid deterioration of the relations between China and the west. Have to admit that China used to be a very foreigners friendly country, not anymore. let's hope for the better.
Click to expand...
That what makes life in China and Gulf countries even more stressful then it has to be. Entrepreneurship amongst foreigners could be a growth industry, and an asset for Chinese tech sector. Unemployed and high skilled individuals could found breakthrough companies if allowed to stay beyond a specific job position.
 

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Where Air Pollution Is Cutting Lives Short, China has extended its inhabitants’ average life expectancy by 2.2 years - again since 2013
Replies
4
Views
170
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
China tops Global Innovation Index 2023
Replies
3
Views
240
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
China continues to lead global e-commerce market with expected $2.2trn sales in 2023, accounting for one-third of the global e-commerce payment value
Replies
0
Views
179
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
China Surges Past Japan As World’s Top Car Exporter In Q1 2023
Replies
2
Views
224
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
US, China account for around 70% of high-value VC deals volume, value in H1 2023, reveals GlobalData
Replies
2
Views
256
Char
Char

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom