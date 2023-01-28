LIFE In CHINA vs UK (2023), Which one has better standard of living?

beijingwalker
To sum her ideas up about China: incredibly safe, super convenient for everything, good standard of living and money,, amazing food, plenty of opportunitiesForeigners living in China, how foreign expats think of surveillance cameras in China
She may not have a political agenda, but if she has to go through the legal system, for whatever reason, even if she is the victim of something, it will be the real test of her freedom in China. Same applies for a person in the US or the UK.

What's more for an average person without political agenda wants to live in a place?
What's more for an average person without political agenda wants to live in a place?
What happens if people lose their jobs? Do they have to leave the country?
Sadly, yes, I got some American and Canadian friends got deported last year, one of them lived in China for 11 years already, hopefully the rules for foreigners can be relaxed in the future, in recent couples of years, rules became very harsh for foreigners in China after the rapid deterioration of the relations between China and the west. Have to admit that China used to be a very foreigners friendly country, not anymore. let's hope for the better.
That what makes life in China and Gulf countries even more stressful then it has to be. Entrepreneurship amongst foreigners could be a growth industry, and an asset for Chinese tech sector. Unemployed and high skilled individuals could found breakthrough companies if allowed to stay beyond a specific job position.