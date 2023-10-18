What's new

LHC acquits PML-N's Hanif Abbasi in ephedrine quota case

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Sep 26, 2018
Messages
17,118
Reaction score
12
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
1697651124001.png

  • LHC nullifies Hanif Abbasi's lifetime imprisonment.
  • LHC had reserved the judgment a day earlier.
  • PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif welcomes LHC decision.
LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday acquitted Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi in the ephedrine quota case and declared his lifetime sentence in the case as null and void.

A two-member bench of the LHC announced the verdict it had reserved a day earlier on Abbasi’s appeal against the conviction.

After hearing the concluding arguments of lawyers for the appellant and government, the bench — comprising Justice Aalia Neelum and Justice Asjad Javed Ghural — had reserved the judgment.

Abbasi was awarded life imprisonment by a special court for control of narcotics substance (CNS) along with Rs1 million fine a few days before the 2018 general elections on July 21.

The case against him and other co-accused was registered by the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in 2012 under Sections 9-C, 14 and 15 of the Control of Narcotics Substances (CNS) Act for misuse of 500kg ephedrine. He was contesting election against his main rival Sheikh Rashid Ahmad of Awami Muslim League from NA-60, Rawalpindi but he stood disqualified following the guilty verdict.

The appeal filed by Abbasi said the conviction was politically motivated, as only one out of eight suspects in the case was convicted and that was the appellant. It said the appellant never misused the ephedrine quota but the trial court ignored basic legal questions before handing down the impinged sentence.

It argued that the ephedrine did not fall within the definition of scheduled drug or controlled narcotics but the trial judge relied upon a definition of ephedrine explained on Google.

Talking to the media after the verdict was issued, Abbasi said he fought the case for 11 years and also spent 11 months in jail because of it.

“I was kept away from two elections (due to the case) and my daughter was also kicked out from her job,” Abbasi claimed. He also shared that his younger brother was kept in illegal confinement for 14 days because of this.

“If Sheikh Rashid contests the election then the competition will be in the polls,” said Abbasi.

Talking about PML-N supremo’s return this week, Abbasi said that he will take out the largest caravan from Rawalpindi to welcome Nawaz Sharif.

Shehbaz celebrates Abbasi’s acquittal​

Soon after the verdict, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif took to X to welcome the LHC decision.

“Alhamdulillah, Hanif Abbasi was acquitted today in a fabricated and baseless case. This acquittal is actually an acquittal from the lie that Quaid Nawaz Sharif and all his male and female leaders and workers who supported him had to face for many years, but eventually, the truth comes out,” said the former prime minister.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1714537501711597774


Shehbaz on behalf of his party paid tribute to Abbasi and his family for their perseverance and fight against a “very dangerous charge”.

“Congratulations on your acquittal,” said the former prime minister.
www.geo.tv

LHC acquits PML-N's Hanif Abbasi in ephedrine quota case

In its judgment, LHC also nullifies Hanif Abbasi's lifetime imprisonment issued by a special court
www.geo.tv www.geo.tv
 

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PML-N’s Hanif Abbasi launches tirade against PPP
Replies
5
Views
195
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
After meeting Nawaz Sharif in London, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi says no split in PML-N
Replies
9
Views
412
El Sidd
El Sidd
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Criticising Shehbaz-led govt, Abbasi highlights need for new political party
Replies
2
Views
165
HerbertPervert
H
HAIDER
Mubarik ho.....PM Shehbaz, son Hamza acquitted in Rs8bn money laundering case
Replies
6
Views
178
Neelo
Neelo
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
‘Not mere speeches’ — Abbasi counsels ‘N’ to take action against ex-generals
Replies
3
Views
168
RoadRunner401
RoadRunner401

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom