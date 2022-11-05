Lessons for Pakistanis - Brazilians want military takeover & Americans civil war

313ghazi said: What they want is regular chai pani for us.



How many dictators have we had?



How many wars have we fought with insurgent groups? Only Punjab hasn't seen insurgency.



Perspective please.

RealNapster said: If you expect Pakistanis to always fall in line for Abu Jaan of the nation then you are right. I am not a Pakistani. L tay wajay aisi pakistaniyat.

Yaar I know what you are saying, I am not happy either, and it's time for our military to gets back and stays in the bloody barracks. I hope that's clear.When I say that please keep a perspective, by that I mean the following,To answer your statement, I would like you to think of two aspects, but before that, please don't judge Pakistan as a stand alone entity, forgetting rest of the world, we have to judge ourselves in comparison to something else, and according to what's right and wrong. Otherwise we peddle in lies.1. the formation of Pakistan was a difficult process, it was not easy, and it was done in a haphazard manner precisely to create instability, expecting Pakistan to fold flat within months, it is by the sheer will of our people and institutions, including the armed forces that we have come far, which we have.those insurgency's you refer to primarily come out of the haphazard process of independence, it is unfair to ignore that reality, judge but please be fair.2. Look around you, which country has not faced and is not facing insurgencies, those country had far more stable beginnings, but they face those problems without crying about it like we do.Iran is an ancient nation, been around for thousands of years, look at it, it has insurgencies in the East, South and the North, that's almost every corner of the country.India had a far more stable start, and far more support from the outside world then we ever did, but look at it, they don't have a national language even now, because people wont accept one, even though they are forcing Hindi, the have insurgencies in virtually every part of the country.Afghanistan is older then Pakistan, but it is in a complete mess, so much so that it has destabilised Pakistan, yet we continue, yet we keep crying out of proportion, only seeing bad within us, ignoring the realities of the world.Keeping a perspective is not about not fighting for change, it isn't about ignoring bad things, it's about staying balanced, that's all.Yaar get a brain why don't you.I am for no abbu jaan, anyone's bloody abbu jaan, use your head for once and learn to have proper discussion, don't discuss assumptions, its childish.If you want to discuss, please make your points, but don't make stupid idiotic assumptions about what you think I am trying to say and answer your own assumptions, its pathetic.