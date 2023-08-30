What's new

Leopard lady of India

A widow whose husband had died and had no work. She then applied to a biological park as a cleaner, but the animals quickly warmed to her kind soul. She was then picked to be trained as a keeper and became their best, with the Leopard cubs adoring her.
You have millions, but never be truly as content as this lovely lady is. A beautiful part of the country as well.

 
