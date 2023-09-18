What's new

LEGO Group needs thousands of workers to start operations at Binh Duong factory

Viet

Viet

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Jun 18, 2012
Messages
29,487
Reaction score
0
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Germany
Part of the LEGO factory under construction in the Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Park III in Binh Duong province (Published by VNA)
Binh Duong (VNA) – LEGO Manufacturing Vietnam Co. Ltd. has opened a recruitment office to seek thousands of workers for its factory in the southern province of Binh Duong which is expected to start operations in early 2024, the province’s employment centre said on September 18.

Construction of the 1.3-billion-USD LEGO factory started in November 2022 at Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Park III.

More than 2,000 construction workers are building the factory and the number will double by the end of 2023.

Preben Elnef, Vice President of the LEGO Group and General Manager of LEGO Manufacturing Vietnam, said that the factory is being built following the planned schedule and is expected to be put into operation in 2024.

He added that the group has come up with preparation plans to be able to carry out construction work during the rainy season.

Vice Chairman of the Binh Duong Provincial People's Committee Nguyen Van Danh said that the province has paid due attention to the LEGO Group’s factory with an investment capital of more than 1.3 billion USD.

It is expected to create thousands of jobs once it is put into operation, contributing to the province’s sustainable industrial development, he said.

 

Similar threads

Viet
Lego to other Vietnam producers: Stop chasing cheapest cost
Replies
0
Views
220
Viet
Viet
Viet
Lego breaks ground on $1bn carbon-neutral factory in Vietnam
Replies
0
Views
225
Viet
Viet
Viet
LEGO vows to speed up 1 billion USD project in Binh Duong
Replies
2
Views
539
aziqbal
aziqbal
Viet
AD Green commissions 3 GW solar module factory in Vietnam
Replies
0
Views
140
Viet
Viet
Viet
Hyundai Motor debuts made-in-Vietnam electric vehicle
Replies
1
Views
136
Viet
Viet

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom