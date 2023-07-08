What's new

LEAKED: Chats between Pakistani agent and pathetic lonely virgin DRDO scientist PRADEEP KURULKAR regarding Indian military secrets

Either all or most of the leaked information is wrong or correct. If all correct, then Astra capabilities are heartening. If he is so stupid to make basic errors in assessing the weapons and wrongly assess Astra as better then Meteor then his other information would also be of suspect quality. ISI would still glean some useful information by piecing together from other sources.

It is astounding, how people handling sensitive jobs, fall for this kind of trap. Are they given some education on cybersecurity? It’s a big question that needs to be answered by some organistions in India.

It‘s good to see that ISI is doing a good job of what it is supposed to.
But it’s all about time to use their superior counter-intelligence capabilities to sort out the mess on it’s western front and Balochistan.

I have never heard of any such scandal by RAW against other nations. Either it is totally useless or too good to be caught.
 
I think it's misinformation to be honest, also we don't actually know what he revealed, do you have screenshots?

Also what I think is going on here is just an Indian drill to keep employed officers on alert about honey traps, because it's an old tactic that was used against India and a lot of countermeasures and explicit warnings are given against it quite harshly since
 
Prolly its the other side thats retard getting happy over getting this type of info, dont ya think :lol:?
Its most likely an inside job.
I agree with this, only thing ISI is good at is fooling its own people. Only idiots will fall for this.
 
do you have screenshots?
I commented based on what is posted on this thread.

Honey traps have worked since ages and there is no reason for it to not work now. Sexual desires of men have been exploited and some of the most accomplished warriors have fallen for it. Title of this thread is a little hilarious though.
 
I commented based on what is posted on this thread.

Honey traps have worked since ages and there is no reason for it to not work now. Sexual desires of men have been exploited and some of the most accomplished warriors have fallen for it. Title of this thread is a little hilarious though.
Technology and better institutional practices make it far less likely. I don't even think one man can have access to this much different branches of projects.
 
Technology and better institutional practices make it far less likely.
That’s true.

However, in organisations with 1000s or lacs of employees just one leaker is good enough. Good practices can prevent mass scale bungling but one odd leaker is very difficult to stop. Even some of the best counter intelligence agencies have few cases like this.

This case appears to be of just a fool falling for a female name and divulging details in false sense of bravado. There is a different kind who pass on information knowing what they are doing and wilfully engage in espionage. How would one stop these varieties?

This is a cat and mouse game. Would never stop.

I still wonder why I haven’t come across such successs stories of RAW. Or is it that Paksiatni men don’t have any weakness to be exploited?
 
