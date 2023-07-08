LEAKED: Chats between Pakistani agent and pathetic lonely virgin DRDO scientist PRADEEP KURULKAR regarding Indian military secrets

hatehs
FULL MEMBER
- Joined
- Mar 10, 2023
- Messages
- 579
- Reaction score
- -2
- Country
- Location
Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Note: This feature currently requires accessing the site using the built-in Safari browser.
Prolly its the other side thats retard getting happy over getting this type of info, dont ya think ?The virgin is also mentally retarded.
He said "Indian Astra is better than European Meteor missile":
Anything India assembles becomes the besHt in the world...The virgin is also mentally retarded.
He said "Indian Astra is better than European Meteor missile":
I think it's misinformation to be honest, also we don't actually know what he revealed, do you have screenshots?Either all or most of the leaked information is wrong or correct. If all correct, then Astra capabilities are heartening. If he is so stupid to make basic errors in assessing the weapons and wrongly assess Astra as better then Meteor then his other information would also be of suspect quality. ISI would still glean some useful information by piecing together from other sources.
It is astounding, how people handling sensitive jobs, fall for this kind of trap. Are they given some education on cybersecurity? It’s a big question that needs to be answered by some organistions in India.
It‘s good to see that ISI is doing a good job of what it is supposed to.
But it’s all about time to use their superior counter-intelligence capabilities to sort out the mess on it’s western front and Balochistan.
I have never heard of any such scandal by RAW against other nations. Either it is totally useless or too good to be caught.
I agree with this, only thing ISI is good at is fooling its own people. Only idiots will fall for this.Prolly its the other side thats retard getting happy over getting this type of info, dont ya think ?
Its most likely an inside job.
I commented based on what is posted on this thread.do you have screenshots?
Technology and better institutional practices make it far less likely. I don't even think one man can have access to this much different branches of projects.I commented based on what is posted on this thread.
Honey traps have worked since ages and there is no reason for it to not work now. Sexual desires of men have been exploited and some of the most accomplished warriors have fallen for it. Title of this thread is a little hilarious though.
^Certainly not a bailout loan package
That’s true.Technology and better institutional practices make it far less likely.