BHAN85
Today’s West is steered by people like Josep Borrell who divide the world into a blooming “garden” and “the jungle,” where the latter clearly applies to most of humanity. I dare say, this racist worldview certainly prevents them from accepting the onset of multipolarity.
Remembering October 2022 Borrell declarations:
EU’s Borrell calls Europe ‘garden,’ rest of world a ‘jungle’
Borrell, who has served in his capacity since December 2019, has been involved in many geopolitical arenas during his tenure.
www.jpost.com