Lavrov calls racist Borrell (EU)

BHAN85

BHAN85

SENIOR MEMBER
Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s interview with The International Affairs journal, August 19, 2023

Today’s West is steered by people like Josep Borrell who divide the world into a blooming “garden” and “the jungle,” where the latter clearly applies to most of humanity. I dare say, this racist worldview certainly prevents them from accepting the onset of multipolarity.

Remembering October 2022 Borrell declarations:

EU’s Borrell calls Europe ‘garden,’ rest of world a ‘jungle’

Borrell, who has served in his capacity since December 2019, has been involved in many geopolitical arenas during his tenure.
