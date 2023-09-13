Latest: Israel says we will hit Iranians in their heart - Capital Tehran

PaklovesTurkiye
So, Israelis are hinting at all kind of attacks on Iran - from bombing to assassinations.
The biggest mistake Iranians made was not arming Palestinians properly.
Looks like, now, Iranians will get sophisticated weapons from North Korea and Russia while arming Palestinians to the teeth in their fight against occupation, gaining popularity in Muslim world at the same time.
Win win situation for Iran, in my opinion.