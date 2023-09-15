What's new

Late night in Kashgar streets, Xinjiang, one public rest station every 200 meters

Late night in Kashgar streets, Xinjiang, one public rest station every 200 meters


resting place to wait out bad weather, the stations also provide free basic first aid medical service and free service for disabled citizens.深夜11点的新疆喀什街头，每200米一座“平安驿站”，免费上网、充电、热水、休息……无论多晚，总有灯在照亮，总有人在值守，日夜守护这座边陲城市，黑夜中给人满满的安全感、幸福感。
 

