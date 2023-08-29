beijingwalker
Lardy: China's downturn not as bad as most think
Isa Soares speaks to Nicholas Lardy, a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, about the troubles in China's property market.
01:52 - Source: CNN
