😂 laowhy86: China Just Built 1 Billion Empty Houses for Nobody - This is Insanely Bad [I was repeatedly called a liar when I reported it 6yrs ago]

Hamartia Antidote
ELITE MEMBER
- Joined
- Nov 17, 2013
- Messages
- 34,343
- Reaction score
- 30
- Country
- Location
laowhy86 hitting back at all the Chinese people who called him a liar for claiming China has tons of Ghost homes.
GlobalTimes
Oversupply in China’s housing market remains a problem: former statistician
6 years ago:
GlobalTimes
Former deputy director of the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), He Keng, described the housing market oversupply in Chinese cities as "even (China's) 1.4 billion people cannot fill all those vacant houses."
6 years ago:
Last edited: