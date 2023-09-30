What's new

😂 laowhy86: China Just Built 1 Billion Empty Houses for Nobody - This is Insanely Bad [I was repeatedly called a liar when I reported it 6yrs ago]

Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Nov 17, 2013
Messages
34,343
Reaction score
30
Country
United States
Location
United States
laowhy86 hitting back at all the Chinese people who called him a liar for claiming China has tons of Ghost homes.


GlobalTimes
www.globaltimes.cn

Oversupply in China’s housing market remains a problem: former statistician - Global Times

www.globaltimes.cn
Oversupply in China’s housing market remains a problem: former statistician
Former deputy director of the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), He Keng, described the housing market oversupply in Chinese cities as "even (China's) 1.4 billion people cannot fill all those vacant houses."
Click to expand...


6 years ago:
 
Last edited:

Similar threads

Hamartia Antidote
Global Times: Oversupply in China’s housing market remains a problem:former statistician "even 1.4 billion people cannot fill all those vacant houses"
2 3 4 5
Replies
60
Views
891
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom