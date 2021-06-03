Land Trade with China

Only if it achieved our great interests. Kashmir is going to be liberated by other method, not by open combat (at this stage), so that shouldn’t be the primary reason to restrict trade. We also don’t want o open our market to Indians goods and undercut our own industries. Short term relief for long term losses. Just look at the Ottomans between 1700-1900 vis a vi Europe.



Opening up trade with India is only a third stage to establishing corridors to Central Asia to build a concrete foundation between the Turkish world, Turkey, and the U.S. and Europe. Second stage is attracting China and the GCC to the business prospects of this corridor once it has began and needs to be supercharged with investment.



Finally, trade with India would only work for a Pakistan if it serves our regional and international interests. In exchange for linking a India into our rail network and Afghanistan to Central Asia and the middle corridor (Europe/Turkey to China via the Caspian and Central Asia), we would be facilitating them ditching the Iran/Russian north south corridor, something that will decrease Indians interest in Chabahar (a competitor to Gwadar) as well as be common cause between the GCC, Pakistan and the US to further contain Iran. Pakistan and Iran are competitors at providing access to Central Asia, so it’s not personal it’s business. The investment by Pakistan’s international partners to prioritize this route for India or an Iran based route will pay dividends to Pakistani infrastructure investment, trade liberalization for Pakistani products to western and GCC markets, etc. while jot compromising Pakistan’s relationship with China or Pakistan’s national security or domestic re-industrialization.



Furthermore, we would be using Indian sunk costs (the dedicated freight corridors) and their demographics and the location of their largest populations (away from the coasts and mostly in the North Indian plain) to shape this direction of their development. I.e. We need use their mass and integrate them into our plans and find ways to extract our development from being subservient to their plans.



But at the current stage, considering the state of the LOC and our economy, IMHO opening to trade for essentials like food should be done to minimize food insecurity in the population. Weaning ourselves off Indian imports can be done as our agricultural industry modernizes, which can be done over a number years with the right investment and water management.