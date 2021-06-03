What's new

Land Trade with China

Pakistan to reopen borders for trade with China


Anadolu
June 03, 2021

Pakistan is set to reopen its border with neighboring China for trade from Thursday after a gap of one and a half years due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, an official confirmed.

Faiyaz Ahmad, the deputy commissioner of the northern Hunza district, which borders China, told reporters on Wednesday that the border will be reopened only for unilateral trade.

The border between Pakistan's Gilgit-Baltistan region and China's Xinjiang province was closed early last year, following the emergence of COVID-19.

According to Ahmad, Pakistani traders would be allowed to only import goods from China.
Restrictions on exports to the neighboring country will remain in place until further orders.


nation.com.pk

1622762585424.png

Pakistan recorded nearly 70% increase in exports to China in the first quarter of 2021, an official said on Wednesday.

"Impressive figures of Pakistan's exports to China in 1st quarter of year 2021. $888 million as compared to 2020' Q1 $526 million. An increase of 69%," Moin ul Haque, Pakistan's ambassador to China, said on Twitter.

Haque praised his team for, encouraging for more: "Let us keep this momentum to achieve a historic record in 2021."

Last year, phase two of the much-touted China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement came into effect, which now allows Pakistani manufacturers and traders to export around 313 new products to the Chinese market with zero duties.

Pakistan is already enjoying zero duties on exports of 724 products to China under the first free trade pact signed between the two countries in 2006. After implementation of the second pact, Pakistan has been now allowed to export more than 1,000 products to China with zero duties. The new facility is particularly benefiting the agriculture, leather, confectionary items, and biscuits product sectors as well.

In 2019, Pakistan also signed an agreement with China to use Chinese currency for bilateral trade to get rid of the dollar burden in $15 billion bilateral trade.
 
Another round of temporary opening started from Jan.30, More than 200 containers of goods needed for Pakistan are on their way.

322099764_741481677329226_3131682499663912229_n.jpg
 
The Chinese side has agreed to Pakistan’s request for the temporary opening of the Khunjerab Pass and the facilitation of customs clearance for supplies from Jan 30 to Feb 10, 2023.

The Customs works round the clock to facilitate customs clearance.

On January 30, 11 loaded containers carrying goods urgently needed by the Pakistani side such as auto parts, polyester cloth, garments, utensils, roll paper, and tape arrived at Sost Dry Port.

It is pertinent to mention that Khunjerab Pass is temporarily open from Jan 19 to 20 for the first time this year to transport goods from China to Pakistan.

During this period, a total of 40 vehicles transported $15.9916 million worth of goods including machinery, cloth, walnuts, hard disks, etc.
 
Bleek said:
@FuturePAF thoughts?
Only if it achieved our great interests. Kashmir is going to be liberated by other method, not by open combat (at this stage), so that shouldn’t be the primary reason to restrict trade. We also don’t want o open our market to Indians goods and undercut our own industries. Short term relief for long term losses. Just look at the Ottomans between 1700-1900 vis a vi Europe.

Opening up trade with India is only a third stage to establishing corridors to Central Asia to build a concrete foundation between the Turkish world, Turkey, and the U.S. and Europe. Second stage is attracting China and the GCC to the business prospects of this corridor once it has began and needs to be supercharged with investment.

Finally, trade with India would only work for a Pakistan if it serves our regional and international interests. In exchange for linking a India into our rail network and Afghanistan to Central Asia and the middle corridor (Europe/Turkey to China via the Caspian and Central Asia), we would be facilitating them ditching the Iran/Russian north south corridor, something that will decrease Indians interest in Chabahar (a competitor to Gwadar) as well as be common cause between the GCC, Pakistan and the US to further contain Iran. Pakistan and Iran are competitors at providing access to Central Asia, so it’s not personal it’s business. The investment by Pakistan’s international partners to prioritize this route for India or an Iran based route will pay dividends to Pakistani infrastructure investment, trade liberalization for Pakistani products to western and GCC markets, etc. while jot compromising Pakistan’s relationship with China or Pakistan’s national security or domestic re-industrialization.

Furthermore, we would be using Indian sunk costs (the dedicated freight corridors) and their demographics and the location of their largest populations (away from the coasts and mostly in the North Indian plain) to shape this direction of their development. I.e. We need use their mass and integrate them into our plans and find ways to extract our development from being subservient to their plans.

But at the current stage, considering the state of the LOC and our economy, IMHO opening to trade for essentials like food should be done to minimize food insecurity in the population. Weaning ourselves off Indian imports can be done as our agricultural industry modernizes, which can be done over a number years with the right investment and water management.
 
FuturePAF said:
Only if it achieved our great interests. Kashmir is going to be liberated by other method, not by open combat (at this stage), so that shouldn’t be the primary reason to restrict trade. We also don’t want o open our market to Indians goods and undercut our own industries. Short term relief for long term losses. Just look at the Ottomans between 1700-1900 vis a vi Europe.

Opening up trade with India is only a third stage to establishing corridors to Central Asia to build a concrete foundation between the Turkish world, Turkey, and the U.S. and Europe. Second stage is attracting China and the GCC to the business prospects of this corridor once it has began and needs to be supercharged with investment.

Finally, trade with India would only work for a Pakistan if it serves our regional and international interests. In exchange for linking a India into our rail network and Afghanistan to Central Asia and the middle corridor (Europe/Turkey to China via the Caspian and Central Asia), we would be facilitating them ditching the Iran/Russian north south corridor, something that will decrease Indians interest in Chabahar (a competitor to Gwadar) as well as be common cause between the GCC, Pakistan and the US to further contain Iran. Pakistan and Iran are competitors at providing access to Central Asia, so it’s not personal it’s business. The investment by Pakistan’s international partners to prioritize this route for India or an Iran based route will pay dividends to Pakistani infrastructure investment, trade liberalization for Pakistani products to western and GCC markets, etc. while jot compromising Pakistan’s relationship with China or Pakistan’s national security or domestic re-industrialization.

Furthermore, we would be using Indian sunk costs (the dedicated freight corridors) and their demographics and the location of their largest populations (away from the coasts and mostly in the North Indian plain) to shape this direction of their development. I.e. We need use their mass and integrate them into our plans and find ways to extract our development from being subservient to their plans.

But at the current stage, considering the state of the LOC and our economy, IMHO opening to trade for essentials like food should be done to minimize food insecurity in the population. Weaning ourselves off Indian imports can be done as our agricultural industry modernizes, which can be done over a number years with the right investment and water management.
So your point is that trading with India will undercut your industries?? Do you think the great Pakistani Industry can compete with China? China will eat your entire little tiny industry alive. Not a single product made in Pakistan can compete with even a third grade Chinese product. Lol

You think that India will undercut you and you are ready to open trade with the largest and the most competitive manufacturer in the world aka China. loool.
 
DrasticMeasure said:
How about open land trade with India
any gov will do this we will kick his arse . no trade with fascists .

DrasticMeasure said:
So your point is that trading with India will undercut your industries?? Do you think the great Pakistani Industry can compete with China? China will eat your entire little tiny industry alive. Not a single product made in Pakistan can compete with even a third grade Chinese product. Lol

You think that India will undercut you and you are ready to open trade with the largest and the most competitive manufacturer in the world aka China. loool.
china is friend we can give all our economy and industry to satan or even halaku khan but not india . indian border must be keep close and fenced forever .
 
Imran Khan said:
any gov will do this we will kick his arse . no trade with fascists .


china is friend we can give all our economy and industry to satan or even halaku khan but not india . indian border must be keep close and fenced forever .
And this is the reason why Pakistan is where it is. Chinese loans, 50% of Pakistani debt is to China. All Those ports, bridges etc China built for you need to be paid for and you dont have money. My friend you have given your country to Satan.
 
DrasticMeasure said:
And this is the reason why Pakistan is where it is. Chinese loans, 50% of Pakistani debt is to China. All Those ports, bridges etc China built for you need to be paid for and you dont have money. My friend you have given your country to Satan.
No its not china its west whoom destroyed us
 
DrasticMeasure said:
So your point is that trading with India will undercut your industries?? Do you think the great Pakistani Industry can compete with China? China will eat your entire little tiny industry alive. Not a single product made in Pakistan can compete with even a third grade Chinese product. Lol

You think that India will undercut you and you are ready to open trade with the largest and the most competitive manufacturer in the world aka China. loool.
I wasn’t asked about trade with China, so I answered the question for which I was asked, looking from the larger perspective.

But if you want to know how I assume Pakistan sees it, I’ll give it a try. Not many countries or companies can compete with China’s industrial prowess. But just like opening to some Indian products (primarily food) would be to buy time, opening to China is to buy some time for Pakistan to sort out its other problems, while allowing the average person to survive. With time and the shift in both countries demographics, there maybe some products that may end of being cheaper and of similar quality to make in Pakistan in some years.

Market access to Chinese companies is also a loss leader in exchange for access to other key technologies and international support for Pakistan. So we are comparing apples and oranges, when comparing access to China band access to India.

India’s trade imbalance with China is also in comparable percentages to the imbalance between China and Pakistan, but India is just on a larger scale. something like $16-20 Billion exported to China while $116-120 Billion imported from China. That too without any free trade agreements, restricting market access for Indian companies.

Pakistan for its part needs to get its industrial act together and make products for the Chinese market. The FTA should allow Pakistani companies, if properly supported by the Pakistani state to make greater in roads into the Chinese market. Food products via increase agricultural productivity is one market, and something that can find a market in China. It may even attract Chinese private/public investment to do joint ventures with Pakistani companies, similar to products John Deere sells to the world, but at “friendship prices”

What Xi Jinping brings to the table in China’s quest for food security

When it comes to politics and international relations, China’s President Xi Jinping divides opinions across the globe, but his re-election as the General Secretary of Communist Party for a record thir
www.spglobal.com www.spglobal.com
(Before you say anything, Pakistan won’t be raising and exporting pigs)


Pakistan will also need ToT on key technologies like the most modern coal fired plants, solar panel technologies, and a shift of labor intensive factories from China to Pakistan, so opening up our small market to Chinese firms via a FTA as a loss leader to attract the technology we seek to increase our exports to the world and earn even great sums from the world is how the nation balances the trade off. Opening fully to India wouldn’t pay off in such ways, and would undermine our security.
 
Khunjerab Pass opened for Pakistan-China trade after three years​

APP
April 02, 2023


pakistan china border khunjerab pass


Pakistan-China border, Khunjerab pass

The Khunjerab Pass, a major trade route between Pakistan and China, has been reopened after a closure of almost three years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The pass connects Gilgit-Baltistan with China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous region and was closed in 2020 following the outbreak of Covid-19.

According to official sources, Chinese authorities have shared a letter with Pakistani officials regarding the reopening of the pass for trade, and port authorities on the Chinese side have been instructed to take all necessary measures to contain Covid-19 before the arrival of goods from Pakistan.

Similarly, Pakistani border authorities have also been instructed to take all measures regarding Covid-19, ensuring the containment of the disease.

Khunjerab Pass generally opens from April 1 to November 30 every year, and remains closed from December 1 to March 31 due to cold weather and lack of oxygen in the high altitude.

But to ensure the smooth customs clearance of Pakistan’s urgently-needed and other supplies, the port was temporarily opened twice early this year.

Despite difficulties including extremely cold weather, heavy snow and lack of oxygen, the local customs have worked round the clock to ensure the transportation of cargo.

This year, the last temporary opening lasted for 12 days between January 30 and February 10 while the first port opening was between January 19 and 20.

The two temporary's openings facilitated 128 cross-border personnel's visits, 328 transportation vehicles’ passes, and more than 6,000 tonnes of goods exported.

The reopening of the border crossing is expected to boost economic activities between the two countries.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed his pleasure over the reopening of the Khunjerab Pass, saying it would help increase bilateral trade between Pakistan and China.

The reopening of the pass removes a hurdle that would further expedite the pace of work on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), he said.

The prime minister termed the occasion a welcome one for boosting trade with 'Iron brother China' and expressed his resolve to move ahead on CPEC with dual speed.

He added that CPEC was a gift of progress and prosperity given by former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and the Chinese leadership for the region and the people.

The premier also appreciated the relevant authorities of the two countries and team members over the restoration of trade and travel facility.
 

