Lakes and Mountains of Pakistan

Lakes & Mountains of Pakistan

Lake of Mangla Dam

Walitangi Dam, Balochistan..

Sheosar Lake and Nanga Parbat in one frame..


While traveling from Skardu to Kharmang on Kargil Road, there are small and big bridges on the left hand side respectively.
Lake Zong is only a 30-minute walk from Gamba Shugran. Some more clicks from this but very beautiful lake by Bakhat Nasr are here.


Located at an altitude of 14,000 feet in Deosai, Gilgit Baltistan, Kasara lake is 1,200 feet long and 600 feet wide.
The water of the lake is light blue The lake is small but so beautiful. When the drone flows above the lake, the shape of the lake looks like an eye.
Guys all of these very beautiful lakes of Pakistan are the size of puddle when compared to the largest natural lake of Pakistan. It is called the RCD or HAMUN-E-MASHKEL, a seasonal lake located in Balochistan, right on the Iranian border.
Perhaps because of its remoteness or just sheer ignorance, most Pakistan don't know about this beautiful natural treasure of Pakistan. It is 87 km long, and 37 km wide.
 
Deltadart said:
Guys all of these very beautiful lakes of Pakistan are the size of puddle when compared to the largest natural lake of Pakistan. It is called the RCD or HAMUN-E-MUSHKEL, a seasonal lake located in Balochistan, right on the Iranian border.
Perhaps because of its remoteness or just sheer ignorance, most Pakistan don't know about this beautiful natural treasure of Pakistan. It is 87 km long, and 37 km wide.
Alpine lakes have a different appeal than large lakes though. Part of it being the huge mountains in the backdrop it's difficult to create that puddle illusion with a large lake.
 

